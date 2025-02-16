Auto recap, Feb 15: Mahindra XEV 9e & BE6 bookings, Maruti Suzuki Brezza price hike, Honda CBR650R deliveries start

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, making it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Friday, February 15.

Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 receive over 30,000 bookings

Mahindra has announced that their born electric SUVs have received over 30,000 bookings on the very first day. The split between the XEV 9e and BE 6 is 56 per cent and 44 per cent respectively. Mahindra collected a registered booking value of ₹8472 crores (at ex-showroom price) on the first day itself. Mahindra has announced that deliveries for the Pack 3 variants will begin from mid-March 2025 whereas the Pack 3 Select variants will be delivered from June onwards. Pack 2 will be delivered from July 2025 onwards whereas Pack One Above and Pack One will be delivered from August 2025 onwards.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets 6 airbags as standard, prices hiked by ₹ 15,000

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is now costlier than before. The prices now start at ₹8.69 lakh ex-showroom. The LXi trim has received a price hike of ₹15,000 whereas the VXI and ZXI variants saw a price increase of ₹5,500 and ₹11,500 respectively. The prices of the top-end ZXi+ variants have not been increased. The prices have been increased because Maruti Suzuki India Limited has added a few safety features to the Brezza.

Honda CBR650R deliveries begin in India

After launching the CBR650R, Honda started the deliveries of the sports bike in the Indian market. The motorcycle is priced at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is being sold only through Honda's BigWing dealerships. The launch of the CBR650R in the Indian market is according to the plan of the manufacturer to introduce more middleweight motorcycles to expand the lineup.

