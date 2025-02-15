Copyright © HT Media Limited
Auto recap, Feb 14: Bajaj Pulsar NS125 ABS launched, KTM 390 Duke gets a price cut

Auto recap, Feb 14: Bajaj Pulsar NS125 ABS launched, KTM 390 Duke gets a price cut

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Feb 2025, 09:22 AM
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
The KTM 390 Duke looks sharp, mimicking the bigger Duke range in design. The road presence remains strong with the bold styling (HT Auto/Kunal Thale)

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, making it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Friday, February 14.

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 ABS launched

Bajaj Auto has launched a new variant of the Pulsar 125. It comes with single-channel anti-lock braking system and is priced at 1,06,739/- (ex-showroom Delhi). The Pulsar NS 125 is the most powerful 125 cc motorcycle in the Indian market. It puts out 12 bhp and 11 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.

Also Read : Bajaj Pulsar NS125 launched with ABS, costs 1.07 lakh

KTM 390 Duke gets a price cut

The KTM 390 Duke is now available for purchase at an ex-showroom price of 2.95 lakh. Previously, the motorcycle was listed at 3.13 lakh, reflecting a reduction of 18,000. Since its launch last year, the motorcycle has gained significant popularity. With this recent price adjustment, the 390 Duke is expected to attract an even larger customer base.

Also Read : KTM 390 Duke prices dropped by 18,000, now costs 2.95 lakh

2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 launched

Kawasaki India has introduced the 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100, priced at 12.90 lakhs (ex-showroom). This newly unveiled sports tourer boasts a modest increase in engine capacity and is approximately 1 lakh more affordable than its predecessor. Notably, the 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 does not present any significant design updates.

In the international market, Kawasaki has released three variants of the Versys 1100, including a base model, as well as S and SE trims, which remain unchanged. However, for the Indian market, the manufacturer is offering only one variant, referred to as ‘Standard’. This two-wheeler is available in a single color option for India, named ‘Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray with Metallic Diablo Black.’

Also Read : 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 launched in India at 12.90 lakh

First Published Date: 15 Feb 2025, 09:22 AM IST
TAGS: KTM KTM India Duke 390 Duke Bajaj Auto Bajaj Pulsar Kawasaki
