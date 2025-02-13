Auto recap, Feb 12: Triumph Speed T4 gets a price cut, 2025 Honda Shine 125 launched and more

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, making it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Wednesday, February 12.

Triumph Speed T4 gets a price drop

Triumph India has announced a price drop for its most affordable motorcycle, the Speed T4. It is now priced at ₹1.99 lakh ex-showroom and it was launched last year at a price of ₹2.17 lakh ex-showroom. Based on the Triumph Speed 400, the Speed T4 packs lesser power and fewer features but offers a near-identical torque output.

The Triumph Speed T4 is a roadster designed specifically for the Indian market, offering a more comfortable riding experience. It shares the same chassis and engine as the Speed 400; however, the power output has been reduced to enhance torque delivery, producing 30.6 bhp and 36 Nm of peak torque. Approximately 85 percent of the torque is accessible at 2,500 rpm. The engine is coupled with a 6-speed transmission.

Honda Shine 125 achieves OBD2 compliance

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has unveiled the revised Shine 125, which now adheres to OBD-2B standards and incorporates several new features. The 2025 Honda Shine 125 is priced at ₹84,493 for the drum variant and ₹89,245 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the disc variant. This motorcycle is equipped with an upgraded engine to comply with forthcoming emission regulations and features a fully digital instrument console, similar to other models in Honda's mass-market lineup.

2025 BMW R 18 range unveiled

BMW Motorrad has refreshed the R 18 series for the 2025 global market. The manufacturer has implemented aesthetic modifications, introduced new features, ensured the engine meets Euro 5+ standards, and increased torque slightly. These motorcycles will initially be available in the global market, with the possibility of entering the Indian market later this year.

