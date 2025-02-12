Auto recap, Feb 11: Simple One Gen 1.5 review, Audi RS Q8 teaser, Mahindra's next-gen dealership & service centre launch

The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, presenting difficulties in remaining updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Tuesday, February 11.

Simple One Gen 1.5 first ride review: More practical, better packaged

Simple Energy had a promising debut in 2021 but its journey has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. The Bengaluru-based start-up took its time to get to the market in May 2023 but is now ready to go all out. The Simple One has received a comprehensive upgrade to bring it up to speed with what the competition offers. Are the changes good enough to put the One against established rivals in the thriving electric scooter segment? We sampled the updated scooter recently to get the answer.

Mahindra launches next-gen dealerships and service centres

Mahindra and Mahindra have announced that they are revamping their dealerships and service centres. The brand will now provide remote vehicle diagnostics aided by professionals with technical expertise in electric SUVs and strategically located battery repair centres and relationship managers for charging solutions. The colour palette of the dealerships will be updated along with dynamic lighting and new technology.

2025 Simple One Gen 1.5 launched with new features

Bengaluru-based Simple Energy has launched the updated One electric scooter with new features and an increased range. The 2025 Simple One Gen 1.5 promises an extended range of 248 km (IDC) on a single charge, up from 212 km on a single charge on the previous version. This makes it India’s longest-range electric scooter currently on sale. Moreover, the upgrades come at no extra cost with the Simple One priced at ₹1.66 lakh (ex-showroom).

Audi RS Q8 teased ahead of launch on Feb 17

Audi is gearing up to launch its newest sports SUV, the RS Q8 performance for the Indian market on February 17, 2025. The Audi RS Q8 Performance is getting an update after a hiatus of 5 years and will rival other modern high-performance SUVs like the Lamborghini Urus S and Porsche Cayenne GTS. In anticipation of the launch, the brand has released several teasers of the SUV on its social media page.

