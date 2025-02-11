Auto recap, Feb 10: Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets six airbags, Baleno price hike, Ola Roadster X's aims for Indian market

The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, presenting difficulties in remaining updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Monday, February 10.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio becomes most affordable car with six airbags as standard

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio range has been updated with six airbags as standard. With this, the Celerio becomes the most affordable car in India, with six airbags as the standard. Interestingly, with the updated safety suite, the Celerio has also gotten dearer than before. The entry-level LXi variant of the Celerio has seen a price hike of ₹27,500, making the starting price of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio at ₹5.64 lakh, ex-showroom. Meanwhile, the VXi MT and VXi CNG MT variants have seen a price hike of ₹16,000, while the VXi AMT has seen a price bump of ₹21,000. The prices of the ZXi MT and ZXi+ MT variants have been increased by ₹27,500. Interestingly, while the ZXi AMT prices remain unchanged, the ZXi+ AMT is now dearer by ₹32,500, making the top spec Celerio now being priced at ₹7.37 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno becomes costlier. Will it impact hot-selling hatchback

Maruti Suzuki Baleno has carved a strong reputation for itself in the Indian passenger vehicle market. While the hatchbacks have been witnessing shrinking sales numbers over the last few years owing to the rising demand and popularity for SUVs, the Maruti Suzuki premium hatchback sees tough competition in its own segment as well. It faces rivalry from competitors such as Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Toyota Glanza and even its sibling the Maruti Suzuki Swift. The Baleno has now received a price hike, ranging up to ₹9,000. The Delta AGS, Zeta AGS, and Alpha AGS trims of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno have become costlier by up to ₹9,000. Simultaneously, all other variants now command a premium of ₹4,000 each compared to the previous pricing.

Ola Electric Roadster X gambles into nascent world of India's e-bikes

Ola Electric launched its Roadster X electric motorcycle range in India. The Ola Roadster X and Roadster X+ models were introduced as the company's first electric motorcycles. The EV manufacturer expects the Roadster X series will boost EV adoption in the country over the coming years. The company also believes that the Roadster X series will boost the pace of EV adoption in the Indian two-wheeler market as buyer awareness increases and the ecosystem develops.

