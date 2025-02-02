Auto recap, Feb 1: Budget 2025 for automobiles, Kia Syros launch, MG M9 pre-bookings open & more

The automotive industry operates at a rapid pace, making it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the sector. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Saturday, February 1.

Union Budget 2025: What's there for automobile sector

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a full exemption on basic customs duty on critical minerals used in EV battery manufacturing in the Union Budget 2025, which should bring a significant boost to the sector and reduce dependency. Electric vehicles are all set to get more affordable as the Finance Minister proposed the removal of Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on key minerals for manufacturing electric vehicle batteries. The FM presented the budget bringing key exemptions to boost local manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries and related sectors.

MG M9 Limousine pre-bookings open in India, will launch soon

JSW MG Motor India has started accepting pre-bookings for the M9 electric limousine in the Indian market. The M9 was first showcased in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The electric limousine will be sold through new MG Select dealerships. MG Motor is set to introduce the M9 electric MPV, equipped with an impressive 90 kWh battery pack. This vehicle is expected to deliver a range of up to 500 kilometres on a single charge.

Honda City Apex Limited Edition launched in India

Honda Car India has launched the new City Apex Limited Edition bringing a premium touch to the popular-selling sedan in its range. The new Honda City Apex Edition is priced from ₹13.30 lakh for the mid-V trim, going up to ₹15.62 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec VX trim. The new Apex Edition arrives with subtle upgrades with a special accessory package. The limited edition commands a premium of ₹25,000 over the standard version.

Kia Syros launched in India at ₹ 8.99 lakh

Kia Syros has been launched in India at an introductory starting price of ₹8.99 (ex-showroom). The Kia Syros is now available at the authorized dealerships of the automaker for interested customers to check out in person and the deliveries are expected to start soon. Kia will offer the Syros SUV in four variants - HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+.

