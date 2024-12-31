Auto recap, Dec 30: Maruti Dzire crosses 3 million sales, Skoda Enyaq teased

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, which can make it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Monday, December 30.

Maruti Suzuki Swift crosses 3 million sales milestone

Sedans have experienced cycles of popularity, with some models rising and others declining. However, one specific model has remained remarkably consistent over time. No SUV—whether compact, sub-compact, or mid-size—has managed to dethrone the Maruti Suzuki Dzire from its prominent position. Earlier this year, the Dzire underwent a significant update and has now achieved a production milestone of 3 million units. As a nearly permanent fixture in India's list of best-selling cars, the Maruti Dzire has remained unaffected by the numerous changes in the Indian automotive landscape since its introduction in March 2008.

Skoda Enyaq teased

Skoda Enyaq stands out as one of the most intriguing electric vehicles set to enter the Indian market. Scheduled for launch in 2025, the Skoda Enyaq is poised for a redesign. The Czech manufacturer, part of the Volkswagen Group, has provided a preview of the refreshed version of its inaugural electric model ahead of its global unveiling in early 2025. Earlier this month, the automaker shared several design sketches that highlighted the design philosophy and various styling features of the electric vehicle. The most recent teaser image has disclosed the lighting configuration of the front profile of the forthcoming electric car.

Delhi, Noida, Gurugram traffic advisory on New Year's

As India prepares to usher in the New Year, law enforcement agencies in the Delhi-NCR region are taking measures to address traffic violations, particularly those related to drunk driving and disorderly conduct among celebrants. The Traffic Police in Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida have issued a traffic advisory effective until January 1, emphasizing that strict penalties will be enforced against individuals who violate traffic regulations during this period.

Authorities plan to deploy thousands of personnel throughout the national capital, establish barricades, and utilize mobile units to manage traffic effectively. In all three cities, police have initiated operations targeting drunk driving, setting up numerous checkpoints. Additionally, law enforcement will maintain heightened surveillance during New Year festivities on the roads to deter unruly behavior. Last year, numerous incidents involving reckless driving, dangerous maneuvers, and excessive speed were reported during this time.

