Auto recap Dec 28: Rolls Royce Ghost facelift launched, 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa unveiled

The Indian automotive sector ranks among the fastest expanding industries globally. In the context of contemporary commitments, staying informed can be challenging. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to addressing this issue by providing you with the latest updates from the automotive realm. Below is a brief summary of the significant events in the automotive industry as of Saturday, 28 December 2024.

Rolls Royce Ghost facelift launched

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has launched the refreshed Ghost model in India. The new Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II starts at a price of ₹8.95 crore for the Standard variant, with the Extended variant priced at ₹10.19 crore, and the premium Black Badge variant available for ₹10.52 crore. All prices are ex-showroom. The renowned British automotive brand has initiated the booking process for this new model, with deliveries anticipated to begin next year.

Also Read : Rolls-Royce Ghost Facelift launched in India, prices start at ₹8.95 crore

Hero and Harley extend partnership

Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson have announced the continuation of their partnership to collaboratively develop new motorcycles, as confirmed in a regulatory filing by the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer. The collaboration, which began in 2020, aimed at creating new motorcycle models for the Indian market, resulted in the launch of the Harley-Davidson X440 as the first product of this alliance. The companies have now revealed plans to co-develop a second motorcycle, in addition to working on more variants of the X440.

Also Read : Hero & Harley extend partnership to co-develop all-new motorcycle, more X440 variants

2025 Suzuki Hayabusa unveiled

The 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa has been introduced to the international market. This updated model features aesthetic enhancements, including the addition of three new color options. There are three new colours - Metallic Matte Green / Metallic Matte Titanium Silver, Glass Sparkle Black, and Metallic Mystic Silver / Pearl Vigor Blue. Furthermore, modifications have been made to both the launch control system and the cruise control features. At this time, Suzuki has not disclosed the release date for the new Hayabusa in India. Nevertheless, it is anticipated that the launch will occur sometime next year, given the motorcycle's popularity in the Indian market.

Also Read : 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa unveiled. Check what's new

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: