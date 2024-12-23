Auto recap, Dec 22: Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG at dealership, GST hike for EVs & more…

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Saturday, December 21.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG Starts arriving at dealerships

Maruti Suzuki launched the new generation Dzire sub-compact sedan in India earlier this month. The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire was launched at a starting price of Rs. 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Besides the petrol-only version, the new Dzire also comes with a petrol-CNG combination. Now, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG has started arriving at dealerships across the country. The CNG model is available in VXi and ZXi trims and pricing for the petrol-CNG bi-fuel version of Dzire starts at ₹8.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

GST Council hikes tax on used, old electric vehicles

The Goods and Services Tax Council, headed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising representatives of all states and Union Territories (UT), decided to increase the tax rate on used old electric vehicles to 18 per cent on Saturday. However, the revised tax rate for electric vehicles will not affect individual sellers but the businesses selling the used electric vehicles clarified the GST Council. The tax hike is steep, as before this increase, the used electric vehicles were taxed at a rate of 12 per cent. With this six per cent GST hike, the used electric vehicle buyers who will purchase the EVs from dealerships will be impacted.

This Toyota electric car ready to get a new name

Toyota is mulling the idea of rebranding its only electric car in business. The Toyota bZ4X, which was showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2023, comes with a nomenclature that sounds like a random designation for a stormtrooper from Star Wars and is slated to receive a new name. The Japanese carmaker is currently working on rebranding its only electric car.

