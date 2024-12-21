Auto recap, Dec 20: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara unveil date, Bajaj Chetak launched and more

The auto industry moves really fast, making it tough to keep up with everything. But HT Auto is dedicated to bringing you the latest news on important happenings in the field. Here’s a quick rundown of the main highlights from Friday, December 20.

2025 Kawasaki Z650RS launched

The 2025 Kawasaki Z650RS, priced at ₹7.20 lakh, features a new Ebony color scheme and the Kawasaki Traction Control System. It retains the 649 cc engine, producing 67 bhp, with classic design elements and modern safety features.

Bajaj Chetak 35 series launched

Bajaj has launched the 2025 Chetak 35 series in India, featuring a new battery placement, enhanced storage, a new chassis and a touchscreen dashboard. Available in three variants, it retains its retro design but includes modern features to compete effectively in the e-scooter market. The prices start at ₹1.20 lakh and go up to ₹1.27 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom, Bangalore.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to make its India debut

Maruti Suzuki has announced that they will be showcasing the e Vitara at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It is the production version of the eVX electric SUV that debuted at 2023 Auto Expo. It is expected that the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be launched by mid-2025. The manufacturer also announced that they will be working on opening new charging stations.

Honda cars to get a price hike

Honda Cars is the latest automaker in India to announce a price increase for its models. The Japanese company is now part of a group that includes Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor, and Tata Motors, all of which are raising prices across their lineups starting in January next year. This price hike will affect all models sold in India, including the newly launched Amaze sub-compact sedan, which hit the market on December 4.

Starting January 1, 2025, Honda plans to raise prices by up to two percent, with the exact increase depending on the specific model. Currently, Honda offers the City and Amaze sedans, along with its only SUV, the Elevate.

Kia asks for lower tax on EVs

Kia's push for lower taxes on electric vehicles comes in response to recent news that the government might hike the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on used EVs from 12% to 18%. The company believes that this increase would discourage potential buyers. Gwanggu Lee, the Managing Director and CEO of Kia India, mentioned that without tax incentives from the government, EV sales in India probably won't see much growth.

