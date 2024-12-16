Auto recap, Dec 15: Kia Seltos facelift spotted, Mercedes' next EV for India announced

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Saturday, December 15.

Kia Seltos 2025 spotted ahead of India launch

Kia Seltos facelift SUV is likely to make India debut some time in 2025. Ahead of its India launch, the flagship compact SUV from the Korean auto giant is undergoing tests. One of the test mules of the second generation Seltos SUV was recently spotted wrapped in camouflage. The new Seltos SUV is expected to feature loads of upgrades in terms of design, features and powertrain. Besides changes in its design and features, the Seltos 2025 is also likely to come with a hybrid powertrain for the first time.

Mercedes Benz to launch EQS electric SUV on this date

Mercedes has revealed the launch date of the EQS 450 in India. The German luxury carmaker will drive in the electric SUV on January 9, the same day on which it will also launch the electric avatar of the G-Wagon SUV. The EQS 450 electric SUV will become the entry level model of the EQS SUV family. Mercedes had earlier launched the Maybach EQS 680 SUV and the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 in India. The EV will be equipped with a 122 kWh battery pack which is expected to offer more than 500 kms of range on a single charge.

Audi recalls flagship EVs in India

German auto giant Audi has announced recall of two of its flagship electric cars in India. The carmaker has recalled the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT performance EVs in the country. The recall affects 31 units of both models sold so far, which were manufactured between January 9, 2020, and February 16, 2024. The recall has been initiated to avoid a potential fire hazard due to overheating. The luxury carmaker said that some of the individual cell modules of the battery pack may display technical irregularities.

Porsche recalls its first EV in India

Porsche has recalled the Taycan EV, the brand's first electric car, in India. The German auto giant has issued a voluntary recall of more than 170 units of the Taycan electric sedan owing to a possible defect in the battery cell or the module. The models that have been recalled have been manufactured between October 21, 2019 and March 4 of this year. The recall has been initiated to correct a defect in battery module supplier system which could lead to short circuit and also cause the electric vehicle to catch fire post-thermal throttling.

