Auto recap, Dec 14: Skoda Kylaq production, Audi recall, Suzuki Swift ANCAP crash test

Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Saturday, December 14.

Skoda Kylaq production begins at Chakan plant

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) has announced the start of production for the new Skoda Kylaq SUV at its manufacturing facility in Chakan, Maharashtra. The new Kylaq is the fifth model to be based on the MQB A0 IN platform, which shares its underpinnings with the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia, as well as the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus.

Audi e-tron GT & RS e-tron GT recalled in India

Audi India has issued a voluntary recall involving the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT performance EVs in the country. The recall affects 31 units of both models sold so far, which were manufactured between January 9, 2020, and February 16, 2024. The recall is related to the battery module, which may have irregularities at the time of production and could lead to a potential fire hazard. Some individual cell modules of the battery pack may display technical irregularities. This may lead to the battery overheating and pose “an acute fire hazard."

Suzuki Swift scores just a 1-star rating

The Suzuki Swift sold in Australian and New Zealand markets has been tested by the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP). The results of the Suzuki Swift were below satisfactory as it achieved a score of 1 star in the crash test result. However, this result only applies to the hatches sold in the Australian and New Zealand markets. The Swift in the Euro NCAP notably also scored a 3-star rating as it features some differences from the model sold in Australia and New Zealand. Carla Hoorweg, CEO of ANCAP said that the design of some of the structural elements and restraints in locally sold (Australian) Swift vehicles appear to lack robustness leading to variations in crash performance. The Swift was subjected to several tests including adult occupant safety, child occupant safety, road user safety and safety assist features.

