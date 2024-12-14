Auto recap, Dec 13: Skoda Kylaq production begins, Honda City, Elevate and Amaze get benefits and more

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, which can make it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Friday, December 13.

Honda Elevate, City and 2nd Gen Amaze get benefits

The 'Honda December Rush' provides benefits up to ₹1.14 lakh on select models. Offers last until December and exclude Tamil Nadu. Scratch cards offer gifts such as holiday vouchers and cash prizes, while an upcoming price hike is indicated for January 2025. There is also an extended warranty and benefits on the Elevate, 2nd Gen Amaze and City.

Skoda Kylaq production begins

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has commenced production of the Kylaq SUV, set for local and export markets. The vehicle is built on the MQB A0 IN platform and emphasizes safety, comfort, and quality. Skoda has improved its local supplier base by an additional 10 per cent to improve turnaround time and reduce the cost of ownership.

Hero XPulse 200T & Xtreme 200S 4V discontinued

Hero MotoCorp has discreetly discontinued the XPulse 200T and Xtreme 200S 4V motorcycles from its offerings. Both models have been removed from the company's official website. While the XPulse 200T and Xtreme 200S were developed on the XPulse platform, the off-road variant achieved immediate popularity, whereas the other two models failed to attract a similar level of interest and faced challenges in sales volume. It is important to highlight that the Xtreme 200S 4V received an update last year, which included the introduction of a four-valve engine along with other enhancements.

The Xtreme 200S was a sports commuter complete with a full fairing and comfortable ergonomics. Both bikes used the same 199.6 cc single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled engine, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The XPulse 200T was priced at ₹1.40 lakh, while the full-faired Xtreme 200T was priced at ₹1.41 lakh (ex-showroom) before being discontinued.

