Auto recap, Dec 12: TVS Apache RTX spotted, KTM 390 Adventure S and 390 Enduro R unofficial bookings begin

The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, presenting difficulties in remaining updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Thursday, December 12.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV makes global debut

Toyota has taken the wraps off of its new electric vehicle. It is called Urban Cruiser EV and it is based on the Suzuki eVitara that was recently unveiled globally. The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV will be underpinned by the skateboard platform and there will be two battery pack options on offer - 49 kWh and 61 kWh.

The 49 kWh Urban Cruiser will be available in a front-wheel drive (FWD) configuration, delivering 142 bhp and a peak torque of 189 Nm. In contrast, the 61 kWh variant will also feature the FWD setup, but with an increased output of 172 bhp while maintaining the same peak torque of 189 Nm. Additionally, an all-wheel drive (AWD) option will be offered for the 61 kWh model, producing 181 bhp and a peak torque of 300 Nm. Toyota plans to equip the AWD versions with a Trail Mode, which is designed to detect and brake a spinning wheel while transferring drive torque to the opposite wheel. The FWD models will include a snow mode to assist in minimizing wheel slip on icy roads.

(Read more: Toyota Urban Cruiser EV makes global debut, based on India-bound Suzuki e Vitara)

TVS Apache RTX 300 spotted

It seems like TVS Motor Company has started testing its new adventure tourer on the Indian roads. The motorcycle was heavily camouflaged to conceal its design and features. The motorcycle was equipped with alloy wheels, a trellis frame and a set of upside-down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear.

It is expected that the Apache RTX 300 will be powered by the new RTX D4 engine. It is a 99cc, single-cylinder unit that is liquid-cooled. It puts out 35 bhp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque of 28.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

(Read more: TVS Apache RTX 300 spotted ahead of launch, could launch in 2025)

KTM India will launch the new 390 Adventure S and the 390 Enduro R in the Indian market next month. However, few dealerships have now started accepting unofficial bookings for the new motorcycles. It is expected that the manufacturer will soon start accepting official bookings of the motorcycles.

(Read more: KTM 390 Adventure S and 390 Enduro R unofficial bookings begin in India)

