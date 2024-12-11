Auto recap, Dec 10: Kia Syros's features teased, 2nd gen Kia Seltos spied and more

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, which can make it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Tuesday, December 10.

2nd gen Kia Seltos spotted

The South Korean automobile manufacturer, Kia, is preparing to launch the second generation of the Seltos in India in the near future. The new generation of this SUV is anticipated to be unveiled in the country during the latter half of 2025. It will come with cosmetic upgrades while it is expected that there will be no mechanical changes to the new Seltos.

Bajaj responds to Chetak fire incident

Bajaj Auto has issued a statement in response to the recent fire incident involving the Chetak electric scooter in Chattrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad). The company clarified that this isolated occurrence was due to smoke emanating from a specific plastic component, rather than from the battery or motor. Furthermore, Bajaj highlighted that both the battery and motor were undamaged and remained intact.

Mahindra XEV 7e spotted ahead of launch

Following the successful introduction of the XEV 9e and the BE 6, Mahindra's next initiative is to unveil the XEV 7e in the Indian market. The XEV 7e was recently observed undergoing testing in Nagpur. This electric SUV will draw design elements from the XUV700 but will be based on the INGLO platform. There will be some distinctions between the XEV 7e and the XUV700.

Isuzu announces Winter Camp for customers

Isuzu Motors India has declared that it will be conducting a Winter Service Camp for its customers this month. This event is scheduled to take place from December 9 to December 14, 2024, at the brand's authorized dealerships throughout India. Owners of the D-Max, V-Cross, MU7, MU-X, and other Isuzu models will have the opportunity to take advantage of various special offers and benefits tailored to the winter season. Below are the details of the available offers.

Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore launched

Ducati has launched the limited edition Panigale V4 Tricolore to honor its Italian heritage, featuring a unique Tricolore paint scheme. Limited to 1,000 units, it includes exclusive racing equipment, carbon components, and a powerful 1,103 cc engine that puts out 215 bhp.

