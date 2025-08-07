Auto recap, August 6: Triumph Thruxton 400 cafe racer launch, Hyundai India product strategy, Nissan Magnite Kuro launch

The automotive sector is undergoing swift transformations, making it challenging to remain updated on all the recent developments. At HT Auto, we are committed to providing the most pertinent and up-to-date information as it emerges. Presented below is a brief summary of the main highlights from Wednesday, August 6.

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

Triumph Thruxton 400 cafe racer launched in India, priced at ₹ 2.74 lakh

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the new Thruxton 400, bringing the iconic nameplate back in a new single-cylinder avatar. The new Triumph Thruxton 400 cafe racer is based on the Triumph Speed 400, but gets a retro-styled semi-fairing, inspired by the Thruxton 1200. The new Thruxton 400 is priced at ₹2.74 lakh (ex-showroom), which positions the model above the Scrambler 400 X in the brand's lineup.

Also Read : Triumph Thruxton 400 cafe racer launched in India, priced at ₹2.74 lakh

Hyundai India eyes rural growth, EV push and 26 new models by 2030

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is intensifying its rural commitment, premium ambitions, and manufacturing expansion to retain its momentum in the Indian automotive market. According to the company's annual report for FY 2024-25, it will employ a multi-pronged strategy for the next stage of growth by combining volume, value and future-led mobility.

Also Read : Hyundai India eyes rural growth, EV push and 26 new models by 2030

2025 Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition launched, priced at ₹ 8.30 lakh

Nissan Motor India has launched the 2025 iteration of the Magnite Kuro Special Edition, bringing an all-black themed variant to the subcompact SUV. The 2025 Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition is priced at ₹8.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and bookings are open for a token of ₹11,000 at the brand’s authorised dealerships across the country. The new Magnite Kuro will be available across all engine and transmission options.

Also Read : 2025 Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition launched, priced at ₹8.30 lakh

Mercedes-Benz shares new product offensive, 30 models coming up in 2026-27

Mercedes-Benz is planning a slew of new offerings globally as the brand plans to bring as many as 30 models to the market by 2027. In a document prepared for investors, the German luxury automaker revealed its product offensive strategy, calling it “the biggest product launch program in the history of Mercedes-Benz."

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz shares new product offensive, 30 models coming up in 2026-27

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: