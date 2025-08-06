Auto recap, August 5: Tata Harrier & Safari Adventure X launch, Tesla Supercharger in India, Toyota Innova's 20 years

The automotive sector is undergoing swift transformations, making it challenging to remain updated on all the recent developments. At HT Auto, we are committed to providing the most pertinent and up-to-date information as it emerges. Presented below is a brief summary of the main highlights from Tuesday, August 5.

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

New Tata Harrier & Safari Adventure X range launched, prices start at ₹ 18.99 lakh

Tata Motors has revised the Harrier and Safari variant lineups and introduced the new Adventure X range, bringing a new feature-rich mid-tier variant to both SUVs. The new Tata Harrier Adventure X is priced at ₹18.99 lakh, while the Harrier Adventure X Plus is priced at ₹19.34 lakh. On the other hand, the Tata Safari Adventure X Plus is priced at ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices are valid till October 31, 2025.

Tesla launches first Supercharger in India. Check how much a full charge will cost

Just weeks after announcing its foray into the market, Tesla has inaugurated its first Supercharger in India. The first Tesla V4 Superchargers are located at One BKC, in Mumbai, and are the first of the eight new Superchargers the brand plans to set up across the country. Tesla’s first charging station has a peak charging speed of 250 kW, while there are Destination Chargers (AC charger) available as well.

Toyota Innova completes 20 years in India with over 12 lakh units sold across generations

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has completed 20 years of the Innova brand in India, commemorating the occasion with a combined sales milestone of over 12 lakh units from its three generations — the Innova, Innova Crysta, and Innova HyCross. Launched originally in 2005, the model has been present steadily in the multipurpose vehicle (MPV) space.

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma launched at ₹ 1.27 lakh with up to 175 km range

The next-gen Oben Rorr EZ, which has been named Rorr EZ Sigma, has been launched at an introductory price of ₹1.27 lakh for the 3.4 kWh variant. A more powerful 4.4 kWh variant is also available at ₹1.37 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. These are introductory prices, valid for a limited time. Bookings are now open for ₹2,999, and test rides are live across Oben dealerships, with deliveries beginning August 15, 2025.

