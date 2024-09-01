Auto recap, August 31: Royal Enfield Classic 350 launch, Aston Martin India plan

HT Auto is committed to keeping you updated on the major developments within the automotive industries of India and around the world. In light of the swift changes taking place in the automobile and motorcycle sectors, we provide a brief yet thorough overview of the important happenings from Saturday, August 31.

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched in India

Royal Enfield has launched the 2024 Classic 350 in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs. 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and the top-end version costs ₹2.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The revised motorcycle features new colour choices and additional equipment while maintaining the existing mechanical components. Bookings and test rides will begin on September 1st.

Also Read : 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched at ₹1.99 lakh

Aston Martin plans India expansion

Aston Martin, which on Thursday launched its all-new Vantage V8 supercar in India priced at ₹3.99 crore (ex-showroom), plans to continue to bring models to the country simultaneously with the global launch. The British iconic carmaker has stated that India is a very important and a promising market for it and hence the company will launch all the models which are available globally in this country as well.

Also Read : Aston Martin plans India expansion over market potential for super luxury cars

Bajaj ethanol motorcycle to be showcased soon

(Also read: Bajaj ethanol motorcycle and three-wheeler to be showcased in September)

Bajaj Auto will showcase its first ethanol-powered two-wheeler sometime this month. Rajiv Bajaj, MD, recently confirmed the development. The two-wheeler giant will showcase the ethanol two-wheeler alongside a three-wheeler as it pushes development in the clean energy category. Bajaj further revealed that the company is ready to launch both the ethanol-powered two-wheeler and three-wheeler within this financial year.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: