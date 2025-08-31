HT Auto
Auto Recap, August 30: Ather Reveals New Platform & Atherstack 7, New Tesla Model Y Performance Debuts Globally

Auto recap, August 30: New Ather platform & more, Tesla Model Y Performance

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 31 Aug 2025, 08:47 am
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
The automotive landscape is evolving at a fast pace, making it a challenge to keep track of every new development. At HT Auto, our focus is on bringing you timely and relevant updates as they happen. Here’s a quick roundup of the major highlights from Saturday, August 30.

Ather Energy debuts EL platform and new concepts at Community Day 2025

Ather Energy hosted its annual Community Day 2025 in Bengaluru, marking its biggest showcase of upcoming products, technologies, and concepts. The spotlight was firmly on the company’s all-new EL platform, which will underpin future scooters, alongside futuristic design concepts and updates to the existing lineup, as well as the announcement of Ather Stack 7 with new features.

Also Read : Ather Energy debuts EL platform and new concepts at Community Day 2025

Ather announces AtherStack 7 with new features, including cruise control and more

Ather Energy has announced its latest operating system, AtherStack 7, at its Community Day 2025 event in Bengaluru, marking its biggest showcase yet of upcoming products, technologies, and concepts. The new version of the brand’s proprietary software introduces a wide range of features aimed at improving rider safety, convenience, and connectivity across the brand’s electric scooter portfolio. Ather states that Stack 7 will be coming soon to all e-scooters in its portfolio through OTA (over-the-air) updates.

Also Read : Ather announces AtherStack 7 with new features, including cruise control and more

2026 Tesla Model Y Performance debuts globally with updated design and more power

Tesla recently unveiled its more powerful, range-topping version of the world’s best-selling electric vehicle. The 2026 Tesla Model Y Performance arrives in the global markets with updated styling, interior changes, a tweaked suspension setup, and 580 km single-charge range (WLTP). With this, the family SUV charts into supercar territory with more performance and features than the Long Range RWD variant sold on Indian shores.

Also Read : 2026 Tesla Model Y Performance debuts globally with updated design and more power

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 31 Aug 2025, 08:47 am IST
TAGS: Ather Ather Energy Tesla Model Y Tesla Model Y

