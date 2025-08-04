Auto recap, August 3: India-UK FTA to benefit luxury cars, Uber Motorhome launch, July car sales show mixed trend

The automotive industry is evolving rapidly, making it tough to keep track of every new update. At HT Auto, our goal is to bring you the most relevant and timely news as it happens. Here’s a quick roundup of the key highlights from Sunday, August 3.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Pack Two deliveries begin across India

The deliveries of Pack Two trim level, which is the mid-spec variant of both the Mahindra BE 6 and the XEV 9e, have commenced PAN India. Both the electric SUVs were launched in November 2024, while the deliveries of the Pack Three and Pack Three Select variants began in March and June 2025, respectively. The prices for the Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two start at ₹22.65 lakh for the 59 kWh option, while the 79 kWh version is priced at ₹24.25 lakh. Meanwhile, the Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Two 59 kWh option is priced at ₹25.65 lakh and the 79kWh option is priced at ₹27.25 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

Also Read : Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Pack Two deliveries begin across India. Check details

India-UK trade deal: How will it benefit luxury car buyers in India? Explained in detail

The Indian government has signed a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom, which is being considered as one of the landmark trade deals between the two major global economies. When it comes to the auto industry, the India-UK FTA is expected to boost the luxury car market in India, as the deal will reduce the import costs on CBU (Completely Built Unit) luxury cars and electric vehicles that are manufactured in the UK. This FTA could significantly lower the prices of luxury cars made in the UK, including Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Jaguar, Land Rover, Aston Martin, and McLaren, for Indian buyers.

Also Read : India-UK trade deal: How will it benefit luxury car buyers in India? Explained in detail

Uber India launches Motorhome pilot for intercity travel, Expands to over 3,000 routes

Uber India has introduced a limited-season motorhome pilot service for intercity travel, a significant turn in the direction of how the ride-hailing giant is testing the waters of premium road mobility. The new option is available from August 7 through September 6 and can be booked by Delhi-NCR users through the Uber app, with the booking going live on August 4. All Uber Intercity Motorhomes are personalised for 4–5 passengers with driver and an assistant. For the purpose of facilitating a lounge-type trip in transit, the vehicle provides a TV, a microwave, a toilet, as well as a mini-fridge, for the convenience of passengers travelling great distances. Riders can also place stops en route, monitor the vehicle in real time, and get 24x7 assistance—just like Uber's usual Intercity option.

Also Read : Uber India launches Motorhome pilot for intercity travel, Expands to over 3,000 routes

Car sales in July show mixed trends as rural demand slows, festive hopes rise

The Indian passenger vehicle market posted a mixed July 2025, with some companies posting marginal or negative growth in signs of weakening domestic demand, a PTI report said. While Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) posted an increase in dispatches, its competitors like Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor India posted year-on-year declines. Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra and Kia India posted wholesale growth, defying the overall trend.

Also Read : Car sales in July show mixed trends as rural demand slows, festive hopes rise

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: