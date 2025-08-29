Auto recap, August 28: TVS Orbiter launched in India, next-gen Kia Seltos spied

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which makes it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Wednesday, August 27.

TVS Orbiter launched at ₹ 99,900:

TVS Motor Company has expanded its electric scooter range in India with the launch of the new Orbiter. The TVS Orbiter comes priced at ₹99,900 (ex-showroom) and boasts an entirely new design language with subtle design elements from the iQube. The new electric scooter comes loaded with features and seems quite practical too.

Next-gen Kia Seltos spied, launch imminent:

The Kia Seltos has been a steady seller since its arrival in 2019, shaping Kia’s presence in India. Now, a new-generation model is in the works, with prototypes spotted again on local roads. The test cars reveal a shape that is still recognisably Seltos, but one that has grown in size. Reports suggest the SUV could stretch about 100 mm longer, offering more cabin and boot space.

2025 BMW X5 launched in India:

BMW India has refreshed its X5 luxury SUV for the 2025 model year, introducing new features, design updates, and the addition of the xOffroad package as standard across all variants. The 2025 BMW X5 continues to be produced locally at BMW’s Chennai plant and is available with both petrol and diesel mild-hybrid powertrains. It has been listed at a starting ex-showroom price tag of ₹1.00 crore and offers four variants across the range.

VinFast VF6 and VF7 to launch on September 6, 2025:

VinFast has announced the launch dates of its VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs in India. The VinFast VF6 and VinFast VF7 will launch in the Indian market on September 6, 2025. The upcoming models were first showcased to the Indian public at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 held in Delhi earlier this year. Recently, the carmaker also opened bookings for the two purely electric SUVs at a token price of ₹21,000.

