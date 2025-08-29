HT Auto
Auto recap, August 28: TVS Orbiter launched in India, next-gen Kia Seltos spied

Auto recap, August 28: TVS Orbiter launched in India, next-gen Kia Seltos spied

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Aug 2025, 10:35 am
  • Here is a quick look on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

TVS Orbiter gets a more modern design language when compared to the iQube.
The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which makes it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Wednesday, August 27.

TVS Orbiter launched at 99,900:

TVS Motor Company has expanded its electric scooter range in India with the launch of the new Orbiter. The TVS Orbiter comes priced at 99,900 (ex-showroom) and boasts an entirely new design language with subtle design elements from the iQube. The new electric scooter comes loaded with features and seems quite practical too.

Also Read : TVS Orbiter electric scooter with 158 km range launched at 99,900

Next-gen Kia Seltos spied, launch imminent:

The Kia Seltos has been a steady seller since its arrival in 2019, shaping Kia’s presence in India. Now, a new-generation model is in the works, with prototypes spotted again on local roads. The test cars reveal a shape that is still recognisably Seltos, but one that has grown in size. Reports suggest the SUV could stretch about 100 mm longer, offering more cabin and boot space.

Also Read : Next gen Kia Seltos spied in India, launch expected soon with updates

2025 BMW X5 launched in India:

BMW India has refreshed its X5 luxury SUV for the 2025 model year, introducing new features, design updates, and the addition of the xOffroad package as standard across all variants. The 2025 BMW X5 continues to be produced locally at BMW’s Chennai plant and is available with both petrol and diesel mild-hybrid powertrains. It has been listed at a starting ex-showroom price tag of 1.00 crore and offers four variants across the range.

Also Read : 2025 BMW X5 launched at 1 crore with new design, features, and off-road package

VinFast VF6 and VF7 to launch on September 6, 2025:

VinFast has announced the launch dates of its VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs in India. The VinFast VF6 and VinFast VF7 will launch in the Indian market on September 6, 2025. The upcoming models were first showcased to the Indian public at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 held in Delhi earlier this year. Recently, the carmaker also opened bookings for the two purely electric SUVs at a token price of 21,000.

Also Read : VinFast VF6 and VF7 SUVs to launch on September 6

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 29 Aug 2025, 10:35 am IST
TAGS: BMW X5 Kia Seltos TVS Orbiter VinFast VF6 VinFast VF7

