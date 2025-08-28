Auto recap, August 27: Maruti Suzuki True Value milestone, KTM 160 Duke review

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which makes it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Wednesday, August 27.

Maruti Suzuki True Value crosses 60 lakh pre-owned car sales milestone since 2001

Maruti Suzuki True Value (MSTV), the company’s organised pre-owned car retail channel, has announced that it has surpassed 60 lakh car sales since its inception in 2001. The brand reported sales of 4.92 lakh units in FY24-25, underlining the sustained demand for organised pre-owned cars in India. In the past 20 years, True Value has grown to be one of the largest networks of used car retailers in the country. The brand claims to be based on values of warmth, simplicity, transparency, reliability and professionalism, and seeks to create trust in a market segment where most of our competitors are unorganised.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki True Value crosses 60 lakh pre-owned car sales milestone since 2001

KTM 160 Duke first ride review: It is a true blue Duke!

If there’s one thing KTM has mastered over the years, it’s the art of delivering sharp, aggressive streetfighters that punch well above their weight. Now, with the introduction of the KTM 160 Duke, the Austrian brand seems to be eyeing an even wider audience—those who crave KTM’s trademark performance and edgy design but in a more accessible, everyday-friendly package. Positioned just below the 200 Duke and as a replacement to the 125 Duke, the 160 aims to strike a fine balance between daily usability, youthful styling, and the adrenaline rush that has defined KTM’s identity in India. Here’s what we felt after riding the 160 Duke.

Also Read : KTM 160 Duke first ride review: It is a true blue Duke!

Hyundai Ioniq 2 compact EV teased ahead of September 9 debut at Munich Auto Show

Hyundai has dropped the first teasers of a new concept model that is slated for debut at the IAA Mobility Show 2025 in Munich, Germany, on September 9, 2025. While details are completely under wraps, the concept is expected to enter production bearing the Ioniq 2 nameplate. The upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 2 compact EV was spotted testing for the first time in July 2025, appearing to be ready for production. The teaser images reveal a design that remains consistent with the recent Ioniq 6 facelift, with the upcoming model bearing sleek, connected LED strips for the headlights and taillamps. While Ioniq cars generally embrace a crossover shape, the Ioniq 2 will feature a hatchback silhouette with a fastback-style rear end, rounded off by an integrated ducktail spoiler.

Also Read : Hyundai Ioniq 2 compact EV teased ahead of September 9 debut at Munich Auto Show

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: