Auto recap, August 24: 2025 Renault Kiger launch, India's big leap in EV journey

2025 Renault Kiger launched at ₹ 6.29 lakh, gets refreshed design with added features

The 2025 Renault Kiger has been launched with a starting price of ₹6.29 lakh, ex-showroom. Meanwhile, the turbo-petrol engine version starts at ₹9.99 lakh, ex-showroom. This makes the top-trim of the SUV slightly pricier by ₹6,000 as compared to the outgoing model. When compared to the Nissan Magnite, while the Kiger is based on, the later is pricier than its Nissan counterpart by about ₹15,000 for the base variant.

BYD Atto 2 electric SUV spied in India, launch likely soon

BYD seems to be gearing up to expand its electric car lineup in India further with a new model. After launching the EVs such as Atto 3, Seal, eMax 7, and Sealion, the Chinese auto giant is now road testing the BYD Atto 2, the electric SUV that has already been launched in the UK market. Despite being camouflaged, the new electric car from BYD can be figured out as the Atto 2, especially from the taillight and side profile.

TVS Orbiter electric scooter to launch in India on August 28, likely to sit below iQube

Remember the TVS Orbiter electric scooter, which was trademarked a few months back in India? Now, the homegrown two-wheeler major is gearing up to introduce the production version of the electric scooter. The TVS Orbiter electric scooter is slated to launch in India on August 28. Upon launch, the EV is expected to sit below the TVS iQube, which is the most successful electric scooter from the auto company.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces major development about India's EV journey

India is set to achieve a new milestone of exporting electric vehicles to 100 countries around the world, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is going to be a key milestone for the Indian automobile industry. The Prime Minister pointed out that until 2014, India's automobile exports stood at approximately ₹50,000 crore annually. Now, the country's automobile exports are worth ₹1.2 lakh crore a year.

