Auto recap, August 22: Citroen Basalt X pre-bookings open, Hyundai Exter Pro Pack launched and more

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which makes it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Friday, August 22.

Citroen Basalt X pre-bookings open

Citroen has declared that pre-bookings are now available for its forthcoming Basalt X range in India. Customers may secure their reservation through the company’s dealerships or its official website by submitting a booking fee of ₹11,000.

The Basalt X is being launched as a component of Citroen’s "Shift into the New 2.0" strategy, which the company asserts is designed to better align its offerings with the expectations of Indian customers. Preliminary images of the vehicle showcase updated interiors, while further features are anticipated to be disclosed as the launch date approaches.

Hyundai Exter Pro Pack launched

Hyundai has introduced a new element to its entry-level SUV, the Exter, with the unveiling of the Pro Pack. The most significant modifications with the Pro Pack are found on the exterior. The Exter now features more substantial wheel arch cladding and a redesigned side sill garnish. Additionally, the Pro Pack presents a new Titan Grey Matte finish.

In terms of features, Hyundai has expanded the availability of its dashcam to more versions of the Exter. Previously restricted to higher trims, this change should make this valuable safety and convenience feature accessible to a wider range of consumers.

Brixton Crossfire 500XC

Brixton Motorcycles has updated the pricing for its premier scrambler, the Crossfire 500XC, within the Indian market. The motorcycle is now priced at ₹4,92,000 (ex-showroom), reflecting a decrease from its former price of ₹5,19,499.

Manufactured locally in Kolhapur, the Crossfire 500XC is categorized as a middleweight scrambler with origins in Austrian engineering. It features a 486cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm, engineered to provide effective performance both in urban settings and on light trails.

