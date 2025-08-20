Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, August 19: Hero Glamour X Launched, Bentley Exp 15 Concept Debuts, Harley Davidson Street Bob 117 Launched

Auto recap, August 19: Hero Glamour X launch, Bentley EXP 15 concept debut, Harley Davidson Street Bob 117 launch

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 Aug 2025, 06:48 am
Follow us on:

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
View Personalised Offers on
Harley-Davidson X440
Check Offers

The automotive sector is undergoing swift transformations, making it challenging to keep up with all the recent developments. At HT Auto, we are committed to providing the most pertinent and up-to-date information as it emerges. Presented below is a brief summary of the main highlights from Tuesday, August 19.

2025 Hero Glamour X launched at 89,999, packed with features

Hero Motocorp has launched the 2025 Glamour X starting at 89,999 (ex-showroom). The all-new Hero Glamour X gets a design refresh along with world-first and four segment-first features. The Glamour X will be offered in two different variants, including Drum and Disc. The Disc brake variant of the motorbike has been priced at 99,999 (ex-showroom), and bookings commence on August 20.

Also Read : 2025 Hero Glamour X launched at 89,999, packed with features. Take a look…

Bentley EXP 15 Concept debuts publicly at Concours d’Elegance

Bentley Motors has revealed the EXP 15 concept at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Although the model will not be produced, it offers insight into how the British marque envisions its future design language, particularly as it prepares for its first fully electric vehicle. The EXP 15 is a full-size concept grand tourer that merges Bentley’s heritage design cues with modern aerodynamics and digital technologies. Measuring over five metres long, it recalls the proportions of the 1930 Bentley Speed Six Gurney Nutting Sportsman coupé, also known as the “Blue Train."

Also Read : Bentley EXP 15 Concept debuts publicly at Concours d’Elegance. Here's what it's about…

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Harley-Davidson X440
Engine Icon440 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 2.40 - 2.79 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Hero HF Deluxe
Engine Icon97.2 cc Mileage Icon70 kmpl
₹ 59,998 - 69,268
Compare View Offers
Hero Mavrick 440
Engine Icon440 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Engine Icon334 cc Mileage Icon29.06 kmpl
₹ 2.10 - 2.26 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
TVS RTX 300
Engine Icon299 cc
₹ 2.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Triumph Speed 400
Engine Icon398.15 cc Mileage Icon34 kmpl
₹ 2.42 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

2025 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 117 launched in India, priced at 18.77 lakh

Harley-Davidson India has expanded its premium cruiser lineup with the launch of the 2025 Street Bob. The 2025 Harley-Davidson Street Bob is priced at 18.77 lakh (ex-showroom), and returns to India with subtle styling revisions, more electronic equipment, and a new engine. The new Street Bob now gets the brand’s latest 117Cl engine, as seen on the rest of Harley’s big bikes.

Also Read : 2025 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 117 launched in India, priced at 18.77 lakh

About 50% public chargers remain non-functional: Tata reveals insights in latest report

Tata Motors has released key insights about electric vehicle users as part of the ‘India Charging Report 2025’. The latest report reveals key details about EV adoption, charging patterns, usage, and more. The report highlighted the challenges associated with charging, and out of a total of 25,000 public chargers, nearly 12,000 were identified as non-functional. About 38 per cent of customers surveyed by Tata found the unreliable chargers as a major obstacle hindering EV adoption.

Also Read : About 50% public chargers remain non-functional: Tata reveals insights in latest report

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 20 Aug 2025, 06:48 am IST
TAGS: Harley Davidson Hero Hero Glamour Hero MotoCorp Hero Glamour X Glamour Glamour X Bentley luxury car concept car electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Harley Davidson Street Bob 117 Street Bob 117
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS