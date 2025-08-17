HT Auto
Auto recap, August 16: Cars and two-wheelers to be cheaper, Volvo EX30 teased for India

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 Aug 2025, 08:44 am
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
The automotive sector is undergoing swift transformations, making it challenging to keep up with all the recent developments. At HT Auto, we are committed to providing the most pertinent and up-to-date information as it emerges. Presented below is a brief summary of the main highlights from Saturday, August 16.

Passenger cars & two-wheelers could get cheaper under next-gen GST reform

The Indian government plans to simplify the GST slabs into two broader categories - Standard and Merit, five and eighteen per cent - under the next-generation GST reforms, which could lead to lower prices for cars and two-wheelers. The move should particularly help boost sales in the mass-market segments, particularly entry-level two-wheelers and subcompact cars under 10 lakh. Moreover, the move will also help reduce prices on automotive components, which in turn will help make manufacturing more reasonable for auto players.

Volvo India teases EX30, the brand's upcoming electric SUV

Volvo Cars India has teased its upcoming EX30 SUV on the social media platform, Instagram. The Volvo EX30 will be positioned under the EX40 (formerly C40 Recharge) and will cater to the category of premium compact SUV buyers. The EX30 has already been on sale in the international market for a little while now, and the carmaker will be bringing it into the country in the form of Completely-Knocked-Down units. Rivals of the EX30 in India will include the BMW iX1 LWB, Mercedes-Benz EQA, BYD Sealion 7, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Kia EV6.

From 30% to all: How Mahindra’s NU_IQ targets India’s SUV heartland

Mahindra's NU_IQ represents a strategic reboot to capture India's compact SUV heartland. Dual ICE-EV capability, global safety standards, and design maturity, the platform tells the story of Mahindra's ambition to expand over 30% of the SUV market.

First Published Date: 17 Aug 2025, 08:44 am IST
TAGS: Mahindra Volvo EX30 Volvo EX30 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

