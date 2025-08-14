Auto recap, August 13: Ola Electric's new scooters, MG Windsor EV sales record, Mahindra BE 6 teaser & more…

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which makes it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Wednesday, August 13.

Ola Electric teases 2 upcoming scooters, MoveOS 6 ahead of Sankalp 2025 showcase

Ola Electric has dropped a new teaser across its social media channels for its upcoming electric scooters, and the new offerings will be officially unveiled at the company’s annual ‘Sankalp 2025’ event. The event will be held at the Ola Gigafactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, and will serve as a platform for unveiling the Indian EV brand’s latest roadmap for products and technologies, including an official showcase of the latest MoveOS 6 software for electric two-wheelers.

Also Read : Ola Electric teases 2 upcoming scooters, MoveOS 6 ahead of Sankalp 2025 showcase

MG Windsor EV hits record 4,308 monthly sales, retains top spot in electric market

JSW MG Motor India's top-selling electric car, the Windsor EV, has recorded its best-ever monthly sales, with 4,308 units retailed in July 2025. The car has surpassed the 36,000 unit sales milestone since its introduction, further solidifying its status as a segment leader. The robust sales have resulted in MG's EV market share increasing to 32 per cent during Q2 CY2025, a 4 per cent rise from the last quarter. During the same period, average Windsor sales rose by 17 per cent, while overall EV wholesales for the brand grew by 28 per cent.

Also Read : MG Windsor EV hits record 4,308 monthly sales, retains top spot in electric market

Mahindra BE6 could get a Black Edition, teaser released on social media

Mahindra and Mahindra has released a new teaser on its social media. It is expected to be the blacked-out version of the BE 6. In the teaser, the silhouette of the BE 6 is visible. This is the first blacked-out version of an electric SUV that the brand is making. As of now, we do not know what the new special edition will be called. The brand already sells the Carbon Edition of the Scorpio N and Ebony Edition of the XUV700. The BE 6 will get a black exterior paint job, along with alloy wheels now also finished in black. Apart from this, the interior will also get black upholstery along with piano black inserts.

Also Read : Mahindra BE6 could get a Black Edition, teaser released on social media

E20 fuel transition leaves Indian car owners in a great dilemma. Should you be worried?

India has transitioned to the 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol, popularly known as E20. The government has claimed that this transition took place five years ahead of the original deadline of 2030. While the government claims this transition will reduce vehicular pollution significantly and cut oil import bills, the car owners are worried that the use of E20 petrol will affect the vehicles and their performance significantly.

Also Read : E20 fuel transition leaves Indian car owners in a great dilemma. Should you be worried?

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: