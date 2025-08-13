Auto recap, August 12: Tesla Model Y review, Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe launch…

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which makes it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Tuesday, August 12.

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

Tesla Model Y India First Drive Review: Ready for the ‘desi’ hustle

After years of “Will they, won’t they, and would they?" Tesla is finally in India. It’s not every day that we see new automakers making their way to the Indian market, but Tesla’s foray has been a long-awaited one. Not just customers, but the government was keen for the American auto giant to set up shop in India. And while there are no plans to establish full-scale manufacturing yet, the brand has arrived with its first experience centres in Mumbai and Delhi, while bringing the Tesla Model Y as its maiden offering. We spent some time driving the Model Y in Mumbai to find out if it's ready for that ‘desi’ hustle.

Also Read : Tesla Model Y India First Drive Review: Ready for the ‘desi’ hustle

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe debuts in India at ₹ 1.35 crore

Mercedes-Benz has launched the new CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe in India, blending the agility of the C-Class with the space and elegance of the E-Class. Priced at ₹1.35 crore (ex-showroom), the two-door luxury performance model will be available for immediate deliveries across the country.

Also Read : Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe debuts in India at ₹1.35 crore. Check it out…

2025 Yezdi Roadster launched with upgrades, new engine; priced at ₹ 2.10 lakh

Yezdi Motorcycles has introduced the updated Roadster to its lineup, bringing comprehensive changes to the motorcycle. The 2025 Yezdi Roadster gets a host of upgrades, including better build quality, a heavily revised engine, and more features. The bike also gets new colour options, as part of the update. The new Yezdi Roadster is priced at ₹2.10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Also Read : 2025 Yezdi Roadster launched with upgrades, new engine; priced at ₹2.10 lakh

Supreme Court halts coercive action against older diesel and petrol vehicles in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court has ordered that no coercive steps be taken against diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years old in Delhi and the National Capital Region until further orders. The order came while hearing a Delhi government petition against a July 2025 directive of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which required fuel stations to stop supplying fuel to such vehicles and called for their scrapping in line with a 2018 Supreme Court ruling.

Also Read : Supreme Court halts coercive action against older diesel and petrol vehicles in Delhi-NCR

MG Cyberster deliveries commenced. Owner gets the car as a surprise…

MG has started deliveries for the Cyberster, the carmaker's electric two-door convertible in India. The very first MG Cyberster has been presented to the owner by his family as a surprise. Recently launched, the MG Cyberster features electric scissor doors and modern amenities, making it a distinctive option in India. The newly bought vehicle was posted on social media as the owners received it in the ‘Flare Red’ colour option.

Also Read : MG Cyberster deliveries commenced. Owner gets the car as a surprise…

Citroen C3X launched in India with enhanced features starting at ₹ 7.91 lakh

The Citroen C3X has been launched in India with a starting price of ₹7.91 lakh, ex-showroom, as a part of the company’s Citroen 2.0 – “Shift Into the New" strategy. Based on the standard Citroen C3, the C3X is placed above the standard model range with enhanced features and amenities. Interestingly, Citroen has also termed the C3X as an SUV, unlike the C3, which was termed as a ‘hatch with a twist’.

Also Read : Citroen C3X launched in India with enhanced features starting at ₹7.91 lakh

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: