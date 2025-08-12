Copyright © HT Media Limited
Auto recap, August 11: Tesla's Delhi debut, KTM 160 Duke launch & more…

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 12 Aug 2025, 06:57 am
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which makes it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Monday, August 11.

Tesla debuts in Delhi with first experience centre and charging station at Aerocity

Tesla has inaugurated its second experience centre in India at Delhi’s Aerocity, alongside the city’s maiden Tesla Charging Station. The facility, located at Aerocity’s Worldmark 3, comes less than a month after the brand’s official entry into the country, signalling its intent to grow rapidly in one of the world’s fastest-evolving EV markets.

KTM 160 Duke debuts as brand's new entry-level naked bike in India, paves way for RC 160

KTM India has launched the new 160 Duke in India at 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), which comes as the new entry-level motorcycle from the brand. The KTM 160 Duke is the most affordable motorcycle from the Austrian two-wheeler major in India. The naked bike sits right below the KTM 200 Duke in the company's India product lineup. It is expected to pose a tough challenge to the Yamaha MT 15 V2.

2025 Triumph Thruxton 400 First Ride Review: Return of the icon?

The Triumph Thruxton is one of the most iconic names in the cafe racer world. It was a bummer then, when Triumph announced that the Thruxton 1200 would be discontinued last year. Nevertheless, the British bike maker has decided to keep the name alive in the form of a new and more accessible cafe racer in the form of the new ‘Thruxton 400.’ The new Thruxton 400 is not only the spiritual successor to the iconic cafe racer but is also the sportiest iteration to come from Triumph’s 400 cc range. Does it live up to the legacy? We rode the 400 cc cafe racer recently to find out.

First Published Date: 12 Aug 2025, 06:57 am IST
