Auto recap, August 10: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq debut, new Hyundai Venue launch, Toyota GR Supra gets V8

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition unveiled to mark 10 years of Nexa

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq edition has been unveiled in a bid to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa retail channel. As NEXA’s flagship SUV, the Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition is said to be built on the model’s established credentials of exceptional performance and premium styling.

Next-gen Hyundai Venue likely to be launched on October 24. Check details

Next-gen Hyundai Venue is expected to be launched on October 24, 2025. The company recently revealed that it plans to launch a new car on October 24. As per industry speculation, this could be the next-gen Hyundai Venue. The first generation of the subcompact SUV was launched in 2019, while a facelift was introduced in 2022. In its second-generation form, the Hyundai Venue will continue to rival the Skoda Kylaq, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and others.

Toyota GR Supra gets a V8, but you won't be allowed to drive it. Here's why

The Toyota GR Supra is heading into its final production year, but the Japanese car manufacturer doesn't want to send off the model quietly. While the road-going version is readying for retirement, there is a track-focused version making plenty of noise. The Toyota GR Supra has received a naturally aspirated V8 engine and a race-ready design. Disappointingly, this V8-powered GR Supra won't be available on a dealer lot, but built specifically for Australia's Supercars Championship in 2026, where it will compete with rivals like Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang V8.

Tata Motors sees no production impact of rare earth magnet crisis, Q1 FY26 profit tanks 63%

Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover's production faces no disruption owing to the rare earth magnet crisis. The electric vehicle production of Tata Motors and JLR is unlikely to be affected in the foreseeable future due to the shortage of rare earth magnets, believes Tata Motors Group CFO P B Balaji. However, there are a few challenges in the coming quarters, he said.

