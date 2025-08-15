Auto recap, Aug 14: Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition launched, Tata Punch EV updated with faster charging

The automotive sector is undergoing swift transformations, making it challenging to remain updated on all the recent developments. At HT Auto, we are committed to providing the most pertinent and up-to-date information as it emerges. Presented below is a brief summary of the main highlights from Thursday, August 14.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition launched

Mahindra & Mahindra has introduced a limited edition all-black version of its BE 6 electric SUV specifically for the Indian market. The Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition is available at a price of ₹27.79 lakh (ex-showroom), with a production cap of 300 units nationwide. Bookings are set to commence on August 23, and deliveries are expected to start on September 20, 2025, aligning with International Batman Day. This marks the first blacked-out version of the BE 6, featuring a range of Batman-themed design elements both inside and outside. The born electric vehicle does not get any mechanical changes.

2025 Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid launched

Yamaha Motor India has introduced the 2025 Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, which features new enhancements, color choices, and additional improvements for the scooter. The starting price for the 2025 Yamaha Fascino 125 is ₹80,750 for the base model, while the top-of-the-line Fascino S 125, equipped with the new TFT instrument console and Bluetooth connectivity, is priced at ₹1.03 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

According to Yamaha, the 2025 Fascino 125 is now equipped with the ‘Enhanced Power Assist’ feature, which provides improved acceleration for the scooter. This system utilizes a high-performance battery to generate greater torque over an extended duration. This enhancement aids in better initial acceleration from a complete stop, as well as when ascending inclines with a heavy load. The Smart Motor Generator has been retained, enabling silent starts, along with the Start/Stop System to improve fuel efficiency.

Tata Punch EV updated with faster charging

Tata Motors has refreshed the Punch EV by introducing two additional color options, while the electric SUV also benefits from enhanced charging capabilities as part of this update. The Tata Punch EV is now offered in Pure Grey and Supernova Copper color schemes. The latter was recently unveiled on the new Tata Safari Adventure X Plus variant, which was launched not long ago.

Moreover, the updated Tata Punch EV now supports charging at 1.2C, enabling the electric vehicle to charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in merely 40 minutes. Tata claims that this allows the Punch EV to gain 90 km of range in just 15 minutes when using a 50 kW DC fast charger. However, the faster charging feature is exclusively available on the Long Range variants of the model.

