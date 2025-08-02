Auto recap Aug 1: Honda Elevate Elite Pack launched, Volvo XC60 launched and more

The automotive industry is evolving rapidly, making it tough to keep track of every new update. At HT Auto, our goal is to bring you the most relevant and timely news as it happens. Here’s a quick roundup of the key highlights from Friday, August 1.

Honda Elevate Elite Pack launched

Honda Cars India has launched a new ‘Elite Pack’ for the Elevate SUV, enhancing select variants with added features. As part of ‘The Great Honda Fest’ campaign, this pack includes a 360-degree camera and seven-colour ambient lighting—offered at no extra cost. Prices for the Honda Elevate start at ₹11.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

Additionally, Honda is making the 360-degree camera available as an accessory for both the Amaze and Elevate. This feature, offered at an additional cost, will be installed at the dealership and comes with a two-year warranty from the supplier, effective from the date of purchase.

Nissan teases upcoming 7-seater MPV

Nissan Motor India has released a new teaser hinting at an upcoming model currently in development, which is widely believed to be its forthcoming MPV based on the Renault Triber. The Japanese automaker had previously confirmed plans to introduce a new B-segment MPV as part of its future lineup in India. This new model is expected to make its official debut later this year, with a market launch likely in 2026.

While the teaser doesn’t reveal much, earlier announcements have provided some insight. The upcoming three-row, seven-seater MPV will be built on the CMF-A+ platform—the same architecture used by the Renault Triber. However, Nissan aims to give it a unique identity with a distinct exterior design and a refreshed interior layout, rather than opting for a straightforward rebadge.

Volvo XC60 facelift launched

Volvo Auto India has introduced the updated XC60 SUV in the country, with prices starting at ₹71.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). After its global debut earlier this year, the refreshed luxury SUV has now arrived in India featuring a revised exterior, upgraded features, and improved in-cabin technology. This is the second facelift for the XC60, aimed at keeping it relevant in the highly competitive luxury SUV segment.

Volvo highlighted that the XC60 remains its best-selling model in India, contributing to the SUV’s global sales of over 2.7 million units. Like the rest of Volvo’s India lineup, the new XC60 is assembled at the brand’s Bengaluru facility and is offered as a Completely Knocked-Down (CKD) unit.

