Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, April 9: Nissan Magnite Offer, Citroen Dark Editions Launch Confirmed, Ktm 390 Enduro R India Launch Date

Auto recap, April 9: Nissan Magnite offer, Citroen Dark Editions launch date, KTM 390 Enduro R India launch date

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Apr 2025, 06:56 AM
The automotive industry is characterized by its fast-moving nature, which can make it difficult to remain updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Thursday, April 9.

Citroen C3, Basalt, Aircross Dark Edition to launch on April 10

Citroen is gearing up to launch the Dark Editions of its three cars in India, the Basalt, C3 and Aircross. The automaker is ready to launch the Citroen Basalt Dark Edition, Citroen C3 Dark Edition and Citroen Aircross Dark Edition in India on April 10. Upon launch, they will join the range of Dark Edition or Black Edition cars launched in the Indian passenger vehicle market over the last couple of weeks.

Also Read : Citroen C3, Basalt, Aircross Dark Edition to launch on April 10. Everything you should expect

Nissan Magnite gets benefits of up to 55,000

Nissan Motor India has announced that they are offering benefits of up to 55,000 along with additional carnival benefits of up to 10,000. Nissan is calling it Hattrick Carnival and it will be running from 1st to 30th April 2025. Moreover, a gold coin is also assured with every purchase. With this offer, the Japanese carmaker is expecting see a sales boost for the Nissan Magnite SUV.

Also Read : Nissan Magnite gets benefits of up to 55,000. Check details

KTM 390 Enduro R India launch confirmed on April 11

KTM is all set to finally introduce the new 390 Enduro R in India on April 11, 2025. The new KTM 390 Enduro R shares its underpinnings with the new-generation 390 Adventure but is a more off-road-focused motorcycle that’s more purpose-built and lighter than the adventure tourer. The KTM 390 Enduro R was first showcased in India at the India Bike Week 2025, albeit in a global-spec version. The model for India gets several changes in comparison.

Also Read : KTM 390 Enduro R India launch confirmed on April 11

First Published Date: 10 Apr 2025, 06:56 AM IST
TAGS: Citroen Basalt C3 Aircross Citroen Basalt Citroen C3 Citroen Aircross Nissan Magnite Nissan Magnite KTM 390 Enduro R KTM 390 Enduro R

