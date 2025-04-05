Auto recap, April 4: Hyundai Creta becomes best-selling car, Ultraviolette Tesseract introductory pricing ends

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, making it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Friday, April 5.

Ultraviolette Tesseract introductory pricing ends

Ultraviolette has recently announced the conclusion of the introductory pricing for the new Tesseract. Launched earlier this year, the Ultraviolette Tesseract initially had a starting price of ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The company has informed customers who have pre-ordered the e-scooter about this update. Originally, the introductory prices were applicable to the first 10,000 customers, but due to high demand, this limit was extended to 50,000. The new starting price for the Ultraviolette Tesseract will now be ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ultraviolette has confirmed that the pricing will remain fixed for the first 50,000 customers who pre-booked the Tesseract at the introductory rate. These customers will benefit from a discount of ₹25,000 off the standard price of the electric scooter, regardless of the variant selected.

Hyundai Creta becomes the best-selling model

Hyundai Motor India Limited has revealed that the Creta emerged as the top-selling model in March 2025. During the fourth quarter of FY 2024-2025 (January to March), the company sold 52,898 units of this SUV. Notably, the high-end variants accounted for 24 percent of the total sales of ICE-powered Creta models, while the newly launched Creta Electric, introduced at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, comprised 71 percent of the sales. Additionally, models featuring a sunroof remained the preferred choice, making up 69 percent of total sales, and vehicles with connected features represented 38 percent of overall Creta sales for FY 2024-2025.

By the end of FY 2024-25, the Creta ranked as the third best-selling passenger vehicle in India, with total sales reaching 194,871 units. This achievement reflects a significant 20 percent increase in sales volume compared to the previous year, marking the highest annual sales for the Creta since its launch in India.

Triumph Thruxton 400 spotted in India

Following the successful launches of the Scrambler 400 X and the Speed 400, Triumph is set to broaden its motorcycle range with an upcoming model. This new addition is expected to be a cafe racer, potentially named the Thruxton 400.

The anticipated Triumph Thruxton 400 will showcase a classic bullet-style semi-fairing that is seamlessly integrated into the Speed 400's body. This fairing design is reminiscent of the Speed 1200 RR. Furthermore, the prototype features clip-on handlebars, a bubble visor, and elegant lines that complement the overall aesthetic. Notably, Triumph has redesigned the tail section, adding a rear seat cowl to create a unique identity for this model. The modifications also include the addition of bar-end mirrors.

