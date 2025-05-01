Copyright © HT Media Limited
Auto recap, April 30: Lamborghini Temerario launched, TVS RTS X patent filed and more

Updated on: 01 May 2025, 09:04 AM
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
There are new LED Daytime Running Lamps that are hexagonal in shape. In fact, the hexagonal shape is used in the main bodywork, the side air intakes, the taillights and for the exhaust pipe as well.

In light of the swift advancements in the automotive industry, staying informed can prove to be difficult. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt updates on important changes within the field. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Wednesday, April 30.

Lamborghini Temerario launched

Lamborghini India has officially unveiled the all-new Temerario, priced at 6 crore (ex-showroom). This high-performance plug-in hybrid supercar replaces the legendary Huracan in the brand's lineup. Following its global debut in August of the previous year, the Lamborghini Temerario has made its way to the Indian market in just over eight months. This new supercar signifies a major transition for the brand as it incorporates a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain, merging exceptional performance with enhanced electrification efficiency.

Powering the Temerario is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with three electric motors, mirroring the design established by Lamborghini's flagship model, the Revuelto. The V8 engine alone produces 789 bhp and 730 Nm of torque, while the electric motors contribute an additional 295 bhp and an impressive 2,150 Nm of torque. The total output reaches 907 bhp, allowing the supercar to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 2.7 seconds, with a maximum speed of 343 km/h. The PHEV system is powered by a 3.8 kWh battery, which can be fully charged in 30 minutes using a 7 kW AC charger, and regenerative braking also aids in recharging the battery during operation.

TVS RTS X design patent filed

TVS Motor Company has submitted a design patent application for its RTS X motorcycle. This supermotorcycle was initially presented at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, and the filing of the design patent suggests that TVS may be planning to introduce it in India. Currently, the launch timeline for the RTS X remains unknown. If it is launched, it will compete with the KTM 390 SMC R. It is worth noting that companies sometimes file patents merely to safeguard the design of a product, which is plausible given the significant interest the RTS X generated at the motor show.

Volkswagen and Skoda recalls its cars

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. (SAVWIPL) has initiated a recall of its locally manufactured vehicles, including the Skoda Kylaq, Slavia, and Kushaq, as well as the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus, due to defective rear seatbelts. According to information submitted to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the recall addresses a problem with the rear seatbelts in all affected models.

The recall impacts 25,722 Skoda vehicles produced between May 24, 2024, and April 1, 2025. Additionally, 21,513 units of the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus, manufactured within the same timeframe, are also included in the recall. All vehicles are assembled at the company's Chakan facility in Maharashtra for both domestic and international markets.

As detailed by Skoda Auto India to SIAM, the affected Kushaq, Slavia, and Kylaq models feature a defective rear seatbelt buckle latch plate that could potentially fracture during a frontal impact. Furthermore, the webbing of the rear center seatbelt assembly and the buckle of the rear right seatbelt may also fail, posing a safety hazard to rear seat passengers. This issue was discovered during a routine quality inspection, as reported by the company.

First Published Date: 01 May 2025, 09:04 AM IST
