Auto recap, April 3: MG Windsor Pro gets V2L, Tata Altroz facelift teaser, Ola Roadster X delivery delayed & more…

Given the rapid progress in the automotive sector, keeping up with developments can be challenging. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant changes in the industry. Below is a summary of the main highlights from Saturday, May 3.

Tata Altroz Facelift teased ahead of launch

Tata Motors has dropped the first official teaser for the upcoming Altroz facelift on social media. The teaser video reveals key changes we can come to expect from the updated hatchback, five years after it first went on sale in late 2019. The new Tata Altroz is all set for a mid-lifecycle upgrade, sporting styling changes, new features, and possibly an improvement in mechanicals. Tata will be launching the Altroz facelift on May 22, 2025.

Also Read : Tata Altroz Facelift teased ahead of launch. Previews new look, more features

Confirmed: MG Windsor Pro to come with V2L

JSW MG Motor India is all-set to launch the Windsor Pro in the Indian market on May 6. Now, the brand has confirmed that the Windsor Pro will come with V2L or Vehicle-to-Load functionality. The V2L technology enables the powering and charging of electronic devices without producing emissions. This capability allows for the support of modern, electrified lifestyles in off-grid areas where electricity is unavailable. V2L utilises the battery pack of electric vehicles to supply power to other devices.

Also Read : Confirmed: MG Windsor Pro to come with V2L

Ola Roadster X deliveries delayed once again, will now begin later this month

Ola Electric has delayed the delivery of the Roadster X electric motorcycle. In a regulatory filing, Ola Electric announced that deliveries for its maiden electric bike will now begin in May, as against the previously promised timeline of April 2025. The Bhavish Aggarwal-led company had originally promised deliveries from March onwards, but delayed them by a month. This is the second delay for the Roadster X. It’s unclear if this will affect the arrival of the Roadster and Roadster Pro models, which also made their debuts alongside the X variant.

Also Read : Ola Roadster X deliveries delayed once again, will now begin later this month

⁠Hero HF 100 receives OBD-2B compliance, priced at ₹ 60,118

Hero MotoCorp is updating its lineup to meet the new emission standards, and the latest offering to receive the same is the HF 100. The Hero HF 100 is the brand’s entry-level commuter motorcycle, and the bike has been updated to meet the OBD-2B compliance requirements. The updated HF 100 is priced at ₹60,118 (ex-showroom, Delhi), commanding a hike of ₹1,100 over the older version. The Hero HF 100 is the most accessible motorcycle from the manufacturer. There are no changes to the design and styling of the bike with the latest update. The bare-bones motorcycle keeps the essentials in check and offers a rugged build and a reliable motor.

Also Read : ⁠Hero HF 100 receives OBD-2B compliance, priced at ₹60,118

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: