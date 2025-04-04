Auto recap, April 3: Maruti Suzuki price hike, Ola Electric's new products and more

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, making it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Thursday, April 3.

Maruti Suzuki cars to get a price hike

Maruti Suzuki has announced a price increase for several models in its range, effective from April 8. The hike, which can reach up to ₹62,000, aligns with the company's previous statement regarding a price adjustment of up to 4 percent. In its official communication, Maruti Suzuki attributed this revision to rising input costs, higher operational expenses, and the addition of new features.

Several of Maruti Suzuki's popular models will soon experience a price rise, with the Grand Vitara seeing the most significant increase of up to ₹62,000 across all variants. The Eeco will also see a price adjustment, amounting to ₹22,500, while the well-liked WagonR hatchback will have an increase of ₹14,000. Additionally, the company's MPVs, the Ertiga and XL6, will incur a price rise of ₹12,500.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, WagonR, Ertiga prices to increase from April 8

NHAI exceeds target of constructing highways

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) successfully constructed 5,614 kilometers of national highways during the last financial year, which concluded on March 31. This achievement surpasses NHAI's own goal of 5,150 kilometers for FY25.

In its official announcement, NHAI also revealed that its capital expenditure for the development of national highway infrastructure in the financial year 2024-25 reached a record high of over ₹250,000 crore, exceeding the target of ₹240,000 crore. This marks the highest capital expenditure recorded by NHAI in a financial year, encompassing both government budgetary allocations and NHAI's own financial resources.

Also Read : NHAI constructs 5,614 km of National Highways across India in FY25; exceeds target of 5,150 km

Ola Electric to have six new products

Ola Electric is striving to capture a larger share of the Indian electric two-wheeler market, where it faces competition from companies like Ather Energy, Vida (owned by Hero MotoCorp), TVS Motor Company, and Honda. To boost its sales volume and enhance its market presence, the EV startup has prepared a lineup of electric two-wheelers set to be introduced after the second quarter of FY26.

Currently offering a variety of electric scooters and motorcycles, the manufacturer plans to launch at least six new electric two-wheelers in India. Ola Electric is anticipated to reveal these forthcoming models on Independence Day, August 15, 2025.

Also Read : Ola Electric working on six new electric two-wheelers, launch in post-Q2 FY26

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: