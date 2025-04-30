Auto recap, April 29: Tata Altroz facelift launch, Renault Duster 7-seater name revealed, Bajaj Chetak 3503 launched

Given the rapid evolution of the automobile industry, it can be challenging to remain updated. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely information on significant developments within the sector. The key highlights from Tuesday, April 29, are summarised below.

Tata Altroz facelift to launch on May 22

Five years since it first went on sale, the Tata Altroz is all set to receive its mid-lifecycle update soon. Tata Motors will introduce the updated Altroz in the market on May 22, 2025, bringing changes to the exterior and interior of the hatchback. While the Altroz has received timely changes over the years, this will be the most comprehensive update to the model yet.

Renault Duster 7-seater to be called Boreal, India launch likely in…

Renault has confirmed the name of its upcoming seven-seater version of the Duster SUV. The seven-seater iteration of the Renault Duster SUV will be christened as Renault Boreal, as the French auto giant has confirmed. The OEM has stated that the SUV will carry this nomenclature in the international market beyond Europe. In that case, expect the India-spec seven-seater Duster to be christened as Boreal as well. Renault is expected to launch the new generation Duster SUV in the Indian market sometime in mid-2026. This will mark the comeback of the SUV in the country, which was one of the best-selling models from the brand in India. Following the five-seater model would be its seven-seater iteration. However, don't expect it to come to the Indian market before 2027.

Bajaj Chetak 3503 launched at ₹ 1.10 lakh

Bajaj Auto has launched the most accessible variant in the new Chetak 35 Series with the new Chetak 3503. The Bajaj Chetak 3503 is priced at ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it about ₹12,000 cheaper than the Chetak 3502 ( ₹1.22 lakh) and ₹20,000 more affordable than the Chetak 3501 ( ₹1.30 lakh). The new offering is the most accessible variant in the 35 Series and misses out on a few features in the process to keep the entry price low.

2025 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched at ₹ 7.93 lakh, gets a price hike of ₹ 16,000

Kawasaki India has launched the 2025 Versys 650 in the Indian market. It is now priced at ₹7.93 lakh (ex-showroom), so the price has been hiked by ₹16,000. It will now be sold in just one colour scheme - Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey. The new colour scheme is the only change that has been made to the MY2025 model. In the new colour scheme, the motorcycle is finished in matte gray, and the frame is also finished in gray. Apart from this, there are a few green accents on the fairing, alloy wheels and the fuel tank. There is a possibility that in the future, the brand adds more colour schemes.

