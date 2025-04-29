Auto recap, April 28: BMW X7 drive review, Hyundai i10 new sales milestone, 2025 BYD Seal launch & more…

8Given the rapid evolution of the automobile industry, it can be challenging to remain updated. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely information on significant developments within the sector. The key highlights from Monday, April 28, are summarised below.

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

BMW X7 SUV: Locked and loaded flagship that yearns to do it all

Money can't buy happiness. But a road trip with your entire family this summer season sure can. This is exactly where the BMW X7 steps in as a luxury, three-row SUV that may cost as much as an apartment, but one that offers enough space and style to make long journeys a delicious drive. At almost ₹1.40 crore (plus taxes), the X7 is more than likely to wear the crown in a crowded garage. But beyond its asking price, beyond its styling and beyond its famed ‘BMW’ drive credentials is an assimilation of all of these. And more. HT Auto tested the BMW X7 SUV. Here is what we found.

Hyundai i10 crosses 33 lakh sales milestone in 18 years across three generations

The Hyundai i10 brand has surpassed the 33 lakh sales mark since its debut in 2007. The carmaker noted that it has sold over 20 lakh units in India, and exported 13 lakh units to more than 140 countries. The top export markets for brand i10 include South Africa, Mexico, Chile and Peru. Currently in its 18th year, brand i10 has evolved across three generations - i10, Grand i10 and Grand i10 NIOS, and presently comes with 3 powertrain options including 1.2 L Kappa Petrol Manual, 1.2 L Kappa Petrol AMT, and 1.2 L Bi-Fuel Kappa Petrol with CNG. HMIL has sold an average of over one lakh units of i10 annually in India.

2025 BYD Seal launched in India at ₹ 41 lakh

The 2025 BYD Seal has been launched in India with a starting price of ₹41 lakh, ex-showroom, for the Dynamic (RWD) variant. The Premium (RWD) and the Performance (AWD) variants of the 2025 Seal have been priced at ₹45.70 lakh and ₹53.15 lakh (ex-showroom). All the prices are ex-showroom. Interestingly, while the prices for the base variant remain similar to the outgoing model, the prices for the top two trims have been increased by ₹15,000 each.

Range Rover Evoque Autobiography launched in India at ₹ 69.50 lakh

Range Rover Evoque Autobiography has been launched in India with a price tag of ₹69.50 lakh, ex-showroom. The Range Rover Evoque Autobiography is available with two powertrain options - the P250 petrol mild hybrid engine delivering power of 247 bhp and 365 Nm of torque and a D200 diesel mild hybrid engine delivering power of 201 bhp and 430 Nm torque.

