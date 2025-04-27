Auto recap, April 26: New Maruti Suzuki SUV on card, 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launch, new Bajaj Dominar 400 coming

Given the rapid evolution of the automobile industry, it can be challenging to remain updated. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely information on significant developments within the sector. The key highlights from Friday, April 25, are summarised below.

Maruti Suzuki confirms working on new SUV

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that they are working on a new SUV for the Indian market. They have not confirmed the name or where it will be positioned in the lineup. However, if we go by the spy shots, the brand is working on a 7-seater version of the Grand Vitara. As of now, the brand has not revealed any launch timeline for the new SUV. The new SUV will be positioned between the Grand Vitara and the Invicto. The brand has been pushing itself slowly towards the premium segment. This is not the first time that Suzuki will be making a 7-seater vehicle; the brand already has a few models in the global market. Considering that there is a demand for 7-seater SUVs, it makes sense why Maruti Suzuki decided to go this way.

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launched at ₹ 1.49 lakh

Royal Enfield has launched the 2025 Hunter 350 in the Indian market. The prices start at ₹1,49,900 (ex-showroom). For 2025, there are cosmetic changes as well as a few hardware changes. The Hunter 350 was first launched in August 2022, and since then, RE has sold 5,00,000 units globally. Currently, it continues to be the most affordable motorcycle in Royal Enfield's lineup. The manufacturer states that it sells 1 lakh units of the Hunter 350 every six months. Royal Enfield sold over 10 lakh motorbikes in the last financial year, 11 per cent of this number comes from international markets.

Maruti Suzuki calls for small car revival to drive auto growth, banks on exports for near-term gains

The Indian passenger vehicle market will continue to witness muted growth unless the small car segment sees growth, re-iterated RC Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India, during a recent press conference. The chairman of India's largest carmaker has been of the view that sustained growth for the passenger vehicle industry will only happen with entry-level vehicles getting back on track. During the conference, Bhargava pointed out that the government has begun recognising that without a revival of the small car market, overall car market growth in India will always remain limited. He debunked the popular belief that the shift from small cars to SUVs is driven by changing consumer aspirations and a preference for larger cars. In reality, he explained, the issue isn’t about preference—it’s affordability. Many people simply can’t afford even small cars anymore.

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 spotted at dealership ahead of launch

Bajaj Auto is preparing to launch the 2025 Dominar 400 in the Indian market. The updated model was spotted recently at a dealership, which means that the launch and deliveries should happen soon. We can expect the pricing of the 2025 Dominar 400 to come soon.

