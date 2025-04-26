Auto recap, April 25: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara deliveries timeline, Updated Yezdi Adventure launch timeline and more

Given the rapid evolution of the automobile industry, it can be challenging to remain updated. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely information on significant developments within the sector. The key highlights from Friday, April 25, are summarised below.

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

Kia rolls out 1.5 million cars

Kia India has announced that they have sold over 1.5 million cars in India that were ‘made in India’. All these vehicles were produced at Anantapur manufacturing plant. The milestone car to commemorate this achievement was the Carens, which has gained quite a bit of popularity in the Indian market.

Kia facility at Anantapur has so far manufactured over 700,668 units (46.7 per cent) of Seltos, followed by 519,064 units (34.6 per cent) of the Sonet, 241,582 units (16.1 per cent) of the Carens, 23,036 units (1.5 per cent) of the Syros and 16,172 units (1.1 per cent) of the Carnival.

Also Read : Kia India rolls out 1.5 million ‘Make in India’ vehicles, gears up for launch of new Carens

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara delivery timeline unveiled

Maruti Suzuki is preparing to introduce the e Vitara in both the Indian and international markets. The e Vitara was initially presented to Indian audiences at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 in New Delhi. As Maruti Suzuki's inaugural all-electric SUV, it attracted significant attention during the event. Deliveries of the e Vitara are set to commence in India by September 2025. Company representatives have also announced plans to manufacture approximately 70,000 electric vehicle units this year, with the majority allocated for export markets. The remaining units will be available for domestic sales to gauge market demand in India. The SUV's launch is anticipated in May or June, and it will be distributed exclusively through existing dealerships.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki e Vitara deliveries to start in September. Check out further details

Updated Yezdi Adventure to launch on May 15

Classic Legends, the manufacturer of renowned brands such as Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA, is preparing to launch an enhanced version of the Yezdi Adventure motorcycle shortly. The 2025 Yezdi Adventure is scheduled for release on May 15, 2025, and is anticipated to feature numerous upgrades, including enhanced performance and additional technological features.

The 2025 model is expected to incorporate gradual enhancements, with the engine remaining unchanged but now compliant with OBD-2B regulations, among other modifications. The existing model is powered by a 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 29.2 bhp and 29.8 Nm of peak torque, coupled with a 6-speed transmission. Last year, Yezdi improved the suspension system, which may see further refinements in the new version. Additionally, the motorcycle is expected to offer the capability to completely disable the rear ABS, alongside the three existing ABS modes: Rain, Road, and Off-Road. Furthermore, new color options and decals are anticipated for this latest version of the adventure tourer.

Also Read : Updated Yezdi Adventure to be launched on May 15

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: