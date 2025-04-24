Auto recap, April 23: Tata Nexon EV 45 crash rating, 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launch date and more

Given the rapid evolution of the automobile industry, it can be challenging to remain updated. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely information on significant developments within the sector. The key highlights from Thursday, April 23, are summarised below.

Tata Nexon EV 45 scores 5 stars in crash test

Bharat NCAP has revealed that the 5-star crash test rating has been granted to the 45 kWh variants of the Nexon EV, which were subsequently included in the lineup. It achieved a five-star rating in both adult and child occupant protection categories. This electric SUV, recognized as the top-selling electric vehicle in India since its introduction, earned 29.86 points out of a possible 32.00 in the adult occupant protection category. In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, it received 14.26 points out of 16.00, while in the side movable deformable barrier test, it scored 15.60 points out of 16.00. For child occupant protection, the SUV garnered 44.95 points out of 49.

The 45 kWh battery pack boasts a claimed range of 350 to 375 km under C75 conditions. The front-axle electric motor generates 142 bhp and 215 Nm of torque. Pricing starts at ₹13.99 lakh and can reach up to ₹17.19 lakh, both figures being ex-showroom.

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launch date confirmed

Royal Enfield is poised to unveil the 2025 Hunter 350 in the Indian market on April 26th. Concurrently, the brand will be celebrating the HunterHood festival in several cities. The motorcycle was initially launched in 2022, and since then, more than 500,000 units of the Hunter 350 have been sold. The updated Hunter 350 will feature a new LED headlight, similar to those found on other Royal Enfield models, although it is not particularly bright and often has difficulty illuminating the road ahead. Additionally, a revised rear suspension system is anticipated, which should address one of the main complaints regarding the current Hunter 350's overly rigid rear suspension. Lastly, there will be new color options available.

Ather working on new low cost electric scooters and motorcycles

Ather Energy has announced that it is developing a new cost-effective platform known as EL. This platform will serve as the foundation for upcoming e-scooters that will be priced lower than the existing models, specifically those below the 450X and Rizta. This information was disclosed during the announcement of the company's IPO launch. The Ather EL platform is still in the development phase and is expected to be introduced in the coming years, although the company has not provided a specific timeline for the release of its more affordable scooter range. Additionally, the brand has indicated that it is also working on a new platform for electric motorcycles.

