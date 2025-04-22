Auto recap, April 21: 2025 Ducati Scrambler launched, Skoda Kodiaq's sales to increase by 150% and more

The automotive industry is characterised by its swift transformations, which can make it difficult to remain updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Monday, April 21.

2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle launched

The 2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle has officially been introduced in India, with a starting price of ₹12.60 lakh, ex-showroom. This model is now accessible at Ducati dealerships located in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and various other cities.

The updated Full Throttle variant features refreshed styling, enhanced ergonomics, and the familiar 803 cc engine, catering to riders who desire a performance-oriented version of the Scrambler.

2 out of 3 Hyundai cars sold during FY25 are SUVs

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has reported that SUVs accounted for 68.5 percent of its total domestic sales in the fiscal year 2024-25, reflecting a significant rise from 63.2 percent in the previous year. The company's domestic sales reached 598,666 units, which represents a decline of 2.61 percent compared to the 614,721 units sold in FY2024.

This indicates that nearly two-thirds of the vehicles sold by the manufacturer in India were SUVs. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., remarked that the fact that two out of every three vehicles sold in India were SUVs underscores the company's profound understanding of Indian consumers and its dedication to providing innovation, safety, and style. The current SUV lineup includes the Hyundai Creta, Venue, Exter, Alcazar, Tucson, and the Ioniq 5.

Skoda Kodiaq aims to sell 150% more

Skoda India aims to enhance its brand visibility in the country with the introduction of the all-new Kodiaq. The Czech automobile manufacturer, part of the Volkswagen Group, is optimistic that the launch of the new Skoda Kodiaq will bolster its brand reputation in India, particularly as the demand for SUVs and crossovers continues to rise both domestically and globally.

Janeba Petr Janeba, Director of Skoda Auto India, noted that the first-generation Skoda Kodiaq achieved over 900,000 unit sales worldwide, with more than 10,000 of those sales occurring in India. He asserts that the new generation Kodiaq presents a more luxurious option that offers enhanced value for money. Janeba further stated that the latest Kodiaq is expected to perform even better in the Indian market. "We anticipate selling at least 150 percent more than we did with the previous version in India," he emphasized, highlighting the company's commitment to expanding its footprint in the Indian SUV market.

