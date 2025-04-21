Auto recap, April 20: Tesla revisiting India plan, Suzuki Swift AllGrip FX trim unveiling, 2025 Volvo S90 detailed

The automotive sector is known for its rapid changes, which can pose challenges in staying informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Sunday, April 20.

Tesla to revisit India plans as Elon Musk confirms official trip later this year

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's recent announcement on social media, after a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has taken speculation about Tesla's eventual entry into the Indian automotive market to new heights. Musk has indicated a possible visit later this year, a step that could mark a significant turning point in the company's long-pending Indian plans. Taking to his social media platform X, he said, “It was an honour to speak with PM Modi. I am looking forward to visiting India later this year!"

Swift goes wild: Suzuki unveils AllGrip FX off-road variant with AWD in Netherlands

The Suzuki Swift, a common face on Indian roads and one of the best-selling cars ever, has forever been known for its agile handling and city-friendly size. Although initially designed to be a city car, Suzuki's Netherlands division has added a healthy dose of off-road character to the newest generation with the Swift AllGrip FX. The most impressive addition to the Swift AllGrip FX is its new ability to go off-road. A major component of this development is the addition of a strong Thule roof rack. Not only does this useful addition serve as a mount for carrying necessities such as a spare wheel and snow tracks, but it greatly increases the load-carrying capacity of the vehicle.

2025 Volvo S90: Does the newly launched BMW 5 Series rival have what it takes to contend?

Volvo Cars has revealed the updated S90 sedan, featuring a series of design changes, technology upgrades, and improved electrified powertrains. The model aims to reflect the brand’s shift toward sustainable mobility while maintaining its reputation for safety and comfort. With updates across design, interior materials, infotainment, and power options, the new S90 is positioned to serve markets like China and others in Asia where demand for premium sedans remains strong.

