Auto recap, April 16: New Skoda Kodiaq launched, 2025 TVS Apache RR 310 launched and more

The 2025 TVS Apache RR 310 has officially been introduced in India, featuring significant upgrades to the brand's flagship motorcycle. This updated model now complies with the latest OBD-2B standards and includes a variety of new enhancements. Among the new features are Sequential TSL, Cornering Drag Torque Control (RT-DSC), Launch Control (RT-DSC), a Gen2 Race Computer with multi-language support, and newly designed eight-spoke alloy wheels. Additionally, TVS has introduced a new color scheme, Sepang Blue Race Replica, inspired by the TVS Asia OMC race bike for the Apache RR 310.

The starting price for the new TVS Apache RR 310 is set at ₹2.78 lakh, reaching up to ₹3 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the 2025 model year Apache RR 310 are now open.

2025 Kawasaki Eliminator and Ninja 650 KRT Edition launched

Kawasaki has officially introduced the 2025 Eliminator, a mid-sized cruiser that combines classic design with modern performance and technology. With a price tag of ₹5.76 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, the Eliminator presents an attractive choice for riders looking for a fashionable and efficient cruiser at an affordable price. The 2025 Kawasaki Eliminator is available exclusively in one color option – Metallic Flat Spark Black – and is offered in the Standard edition trim, consistent with the previous model.

Kawasaki has introduced the 2025 Ninja 650 KRT Edition in India, with a starting price of ₹7.27 lakh ex-showroom. This special edition features several aesthetic enhancements compared to the standard version, showcasing graphics that are inspired by the Kawasaki Racing Team.

New Skoda Kodiaq launched

The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq SUV has officially debuted in India with a starting price of ₹46.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It was first presented at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 held in Delhi, and the vehicle will be assembled locally. The newly introduced SUV is available in two variants: Sportline and Laurin & Klement, with the Laurin & Klement variant priced at ₹48.69 lakh ex-showroom.

