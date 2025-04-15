Auto recap, April 14: Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line launched, 2025 Hero Splendor launched

The automotive sector is known for its rapid pace, which can pose challenges in staying informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Monday, April 14.

Volkswagen India has officially introduced the highly anticipated Tiguan R-Line SUV, priced at ₹49 lakh (ex-showroom and introductory). This sporty SUV replaces the previous Volkswagen Tiguan, which was recently removed from the German automaker's lineup in India. The new Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line SUV features a more dynamic design along with numerous cosmetic enhancements and advanced features. Customers can place their bookings through the manufacturer's official website or at authorized dealerships.

Under the hood, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line SUV is equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic transmission. Power is distributed to all four wheels via the brand's 4Motion all-wheel-drive system. This engine delivers a peak power output of 201 bhp and a maximum torque of 320 Nm. Additionally, it incorporates Dynamic Chassis Control technology to enhance stability at high speeds.

2025 Hero Splendor Plus launched

The Hero Splendor Plus, recognized as the brand's top-selling commuter motorcycle, has been revised to comply with the more stringent OBD2B emission standards. As a result of this update, the motorcycle's price has increased by ₹1,750 across all variants. The starting price for the Hero Splendor Plus is now ₹78,926, while the premium Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 is available for ₹85,501. All prices are listed as ex-showroom.

The most significant enhancement for 2025 is the incorporation of On-Board Diagnostics 2nd stage (OBD2B), a new regulation designed to monitor emissions in real-time, thereby improving environmental performance. Mechanically, the Hero Splendor Plus remains unchanged, continuing to utilize the 97.2 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that produces 8 bhp and 8.05 Nm of torque. This engine, which is also found in the Hero Passion Plus and Hero HF Deluxe, is paired with a 4-speed transmission.

Next-gen Kia Seltos to debut with hybrid powertrain

The next-generation Kia Seltos is set to feature a hybrid powertrain. During its recent Investor’s Day 2025, Kia, the South Korean automotive manufacturer, revealed its intensified commitment to electrified vehicles, including hybrids. The company announced plans to expand its hybrid offerings across all vehicle categories, ranging from compact to full-size models. This initiative will encompass the forthcoming second-generation Kia Seltos, anticipated to debut in 2026.

Kia has established an ambitious target of achieving 2.33 million sales of electrified vehicles by 2030, which would represent 56 percent of its overall sales objectives. This target includes 1.26 million electric vehicles (EVs) and 1.07 million hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), which comprise plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and Extended Range Electric Vehicles (EREVs). In light of the increasing demand for hybrids, Kia aims to boost its hybrid sales to nearly one million units by 2030, a significant increase from the projected 490,000 units in 2025.

