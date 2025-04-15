HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, April 14: Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Launched, 2025 Hero Splendor Launched

Auto recap, April 14: Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line launched, 2025 Hero Splendor launched

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Apr 2025, 06:25 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Volkswagen Tiguan R Line
The Volkswagen Tiguan R Line has been launched in India at ₹49 lakh, ex-showroom. Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will be sold alongside the Volkswagen Golf GTI.
Volkswagen Tiguan R Line
The Volkswagen Tiguan R Line has been launched in India at ₹49 lakh, ex-showroom. Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will be sold alongside the Volkswagen Golf GTI.

The automotive sector is known for its rapid pace, which can pose challenges in staying informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Monday, April 14.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line launched

Volkswagen India has officially introduced the highly anticipated Tiguan R-Line SUV, priced at 49 lakh (ex-showroom and introductory). This sporty SUV replaces the previous Volkswagen Tiguan, which was recently removed from the German automaker's lineup in India. The new Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line SUV features a more dynamic design along with numerous cosmetic enhancements and advanced features. Customers can place their bookings through the manufacturer's official website or at authorized dealerships.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Tiguan R-line (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 49 Lakhs*
Compare
View Offers
Hero Splendor Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus
Engine Icon97.2 cc Mileage Icon70 kmpl
₹ 77,176 - 79,926
Compare
View Offers
Hero Splendor Plus Xtec (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
Engine Icon97.2 cc Mileage Icon70 kmpl
₹ 81,001 - 84,301
Compare
View Offers
Volkswagen Polo 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Polo 2025
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volkswagen Tera (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tera
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.70 - 19.74 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Under the hood, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line SUV is equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic transmission. Power is distributed to all four wheels via the brand's 4Motion all-wheel-drive system. This engine delivers a peak power output of 201 bhp and a maximum torque of 320 Nm. Additionally, it incorporates Dynamic Chassis Control technology to enhance stability at high speeds.

Also Read : Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line launched in India, gets a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and AWD

2025 Hero Splendor Plus launched

The Hero Splendor Plus, recognized as the brand's top-selling commuter motorcycle, has been revised to comply with the more stringent OBD2B emission standards. As a result of this update, the motorcycle's price has increased by 1,750 across all variants. The starting price for the Hero Splendor Plus is now 78,926, while the premium Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 is available for 85,501. All prices are listed as ex-showroom.

The most significant enhancement for 2025 is the incorporation of On-Board Diagnostics 2nd stage (OBD2B), a new regulation designed to monitor emissions in real-time, thereby improving environmental performance. Mechanically, the Hero Splendor Plus remains unchanged, continuing to utilize the 97.2 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that produces 8 bhp and 8.05 Nm of torque. This engine, which is also found in the Hero Passion Plus and Hero HF Deluxe, is paired with a 4-speed transmission.

Also Read : Hero Splendor Plus updated with OBD2B complaint engine. Now priced at 78,926

Next-gen Kia Seltos to debut with hybrid powertrain

The next-generation Kia Seltos is set to feature a hybrid powertrain. During its recent Investor’s Day 2025, Kia, the South Korean automotive manufacturer, revealed its intensified commitment to electrified vehicles, including hybrids. The company announced plans to expand its hybrid offerings across all vehicle categories, ranging from compact to full-size models. This initiative will encompass the forthcoming second-generation Kia Seltos, anticipated to debut in 2026.

Kia has established an ambitious target of achieving 2.33 million sales of electrified vehicles by 2030, which would represent 56 percent of its overall sales objectives. This target includes 1.26 million electric vehicles (EVs) and 1.07 million hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), which comprise plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and Extended Range Electric Vehicles (EREVs). In light of the increasing demand for hybrids, Kia aims to boost its hybrid sales to nearly one million units by 2030, a significant increase from the projected 490,000 units in 2025.

Also Read : Confirmed: Next-gen Kia Seltos to debut with hybrid powertrain

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 15 Apr 2025, 06:25 AM IST
TAGS: Kia Seltos Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Hero Hero MotoCorp Splendor Plus

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.