Auto recap, April 12: Tata Curvv & Curvv EV Dark Edition launch, Ola Roadster X production, Maruti Suzuki Eeco 6 airbags

The automotive industry is characterized by its fast-moving nature, which can make it difficult to remain updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Saturday, April 12.

Tata Curvv and Curvv EV Dark Edition launched with an all-black theme, priced from ₹ 16.49 lakh

The Tata Curvv and Curvv EV Dark Edition models have been launched in India, and prices start from ₹16.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The coupe SUVs feature a Carbon Black exterior colour scheme and an all-black interior alongside exclusive design elements and badging. The Curvv Dark Edition is based on the Accomplished S and Accomplished +A variants, while the Curvv EV Dark Edition will be offered solely in the Empowered +A variant. The Tata Curvv Dark Edition commands a premium of ₹32,000 over the prices of the respective standard variants. The range starts from ₹16.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with the manual in the Accomplished S trim. The top-spec Curvv Dark Edition is driven by the 1.5-litre diesel mill with the seven-speed DSG, priced at ₹19.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ola Roadster X production begins, deliveries to commence soon

Ola Electric has commenced production of the Roadster X electric motorcycle at their FutureFactory. Few dealerships have also started receiving the units, so it is expected that the deliveries might begin soon. The Ola Roadster X is offered in three distinct variants, each corresponding to different battery pack options. The available battery pack configurations for the Ola Roadster X include 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh. Regardless of the battery pack selected, all variants of the Ola Roadster X are equipped with the same 7 kW mid-mounted motor.

2025 Maruti Suzuki Eeco launched with 6 airbags and a 6-seat layout

Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2025 Eeco in the Indian market. With the update, the manufacturer has added safety equipment and has added more seating configuration options. Apart from this, the Eeco is also now OBD2 compliant. The prices start at ₹5.69 lakh ex-showroom. Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the 7-seater variant of the Eeco. There are no changes to the 5-seater version of the Eeco. The company has also added two new 6-seater variants to the lineup that comes with interestingly come with captain seats. The brand has also added 6 airbags along with anti-lock braking system, seatbelt reminders, electronic stability control and electronic brake distribution. There are also three-point seatbelts for all passengers which come with seatbelt pre-tensioners and force limiters.

