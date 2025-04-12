Auto recap, April 11: Kia Syros crash tested, KTM Enduro R launched

The automotive industry is characterized by its fast-moving nature, which can make it difficult to remain updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Friday, April 11.

Kia Syros scores 5-stars in crash test

Bharat NCAP has conducted crash tests on the Kia Syros, which has achieved an impressive 5-star rating in both Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP). The vehicle received a score of 30.21 out of 32 for AOP and 44.42 out of 49 for COP. The assessment included both the premium HTX+ petrol-DCT variant and the mid-tier HTK(O) petrol-MT model of the Syros.

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Syros earned 14.21 out of 16 points, while it achieved a perfect score of 16 in the side offset deformable barrier test. The tested model was equipped with several safety features, including seat belt reminders, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and airbags.

The Kia Syros is outfitted with a comprehensive array of safety features. It includes six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, ABS with EBD, Emergency Stop Signal, front and rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminders, and rear occupant alert. Additionally, it features a Brakeforce Assist System, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Also Read : Kia Syros scores 5-star crash test safety rating in Bharat NCAP

KTM has officially introduced the highly anticipated 390 Enduro R in India, marking the brand's entry into the enduro motorcycle segment. The KTM 390 Enduro R is priced at ₹3.36 lakh (ex-showroom) and is built on the same platform as the recently launched new-generation 390 Adventure. While the 390 Adventure is designed for adventure touring, the 390 Enduro R is aimed at enthusiasts seeking a more specialized off-road experience.

The KTM 390 Enduro R is equipped with a 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled LC4c engine, which it shares with the 390 Adventure. This engine produces 45.3 bhp and 39 Nm of maximum torque, and it is mated to a 6-speed transmission. The suspension system has been tailored for the Indian market, featuring USD forks at the front with 205 mm of travel and a rear monoshock with 200 mm of travel. Both ends of the bike offer a fully adjustable suspension setup. In contrast, the European version of the 390 Enduro R boasts 230 mm of travel.

Also Read : KTM 390 Enduro R launched in India, priced at ₹3.36 lakh

MG Windsor EV clocks 20,000 units in 6 months

JSW MG Motor India has reported the sale of 20,000 units of the Windsor EV in the Indian market within a mere six months. This achievement establishes the Windsor EV as the quickest electric vehicle to attain this milestone.

Also Read : MG Windsor EV becomes fastest EV to sell 20,000 units in 6 months

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: