Auto recap, April 1: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R tops PV sales, Punch EV retains bestselling EV spot, Citroen dark editions…

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R tops Indian passenger vehicle sales

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R regained the top position as the most selling passenger vehicle in India in the financial year 2024-25. Interestingly, the Wagon R dethroned the Tata Punch, which was at the top of the sales chart in the calendar year 2024. Maruti Suzuki retailed 1,98,451 units of the Wagon R in FY25, marginally lower than the 2,00,177 units sold in FY24. At the same time, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, India’s most affordable car, was the 15th best-selling passenger vehicle in FY25 with a total of 1,02,232 units. Notably, seven out of the top 10 best-selling passenger vehicles in India for the fiscal year were from the Maruti Suzuki lineup.

Tata pips Mahindra to take no. 3 spot in FY2025 PV sales, Punch EV remains bestselling electric car

Tata Motors reported its sales for FY2025 and the automaker 556,263 (domestic + exports) passenger vehicles (PV), outselling Mahindra & Mahindra. The latter sold 5,51,487 units in the last fiscal year, the highest ever for the company annually. Tata’s PV sales in FY2025 saw a three per cent drop in volumes when compared to 573,495 units sold in FY2024. Tata Punch EV continued to be the brand’s bestselling EV last year.

Citroen C3, Basalt and C3 Aircross confirmed to get ‘Dark’ editions

Citroen India recently uploaded a teaser of the Citroen C3, the Citroen Basalt and the Citroen C3 Aircross sporting a ‘Dark Edition’ over its social media platforms. Citroen's SUV trio is slated to arrive with a dark theme in the Indian markets soon. Like most dark editions, the Citroen cars will also only feature visual changes and not mechanical ones.

KTM 690 Rally spied being tested. Will it come to India?

KTM has been linked with off-road racing, especially in the extremely challenging Dakar Rally. With its experience in creating tough and performance-oriented motorcycles, the company continues to create models based on its racing heritage. The upcoming KTM 690 Rally is likely to introduce rally-style design and features to the masses. Sighted recently on test rides, this bike will take the model of the KTM 450 Rally Replica and expand on it with added practicality for everyday riders.

